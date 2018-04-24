Developers of a proposed arena for the New York Islanders at Belmont Park are scheduled to field questions from residents and civic groups at a meeting at the Elmont Memorial Library from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Empire State Development, the state agency responsible for economic growth, is hosting the meeting. The agency, along with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, announced earlier this year the Islanders would return to Nassau County with a permanent home at Belmont.

Under the plan, the sports and entertainment complex would be completed by 2021 on state-owned land along Hempstead Turnpike and the Cross Island Parkway.

The project calls for an 18,000-seat arena, 435,000 square feet of retail space, restaurants, a movie theater and a 250-room hotel.

It includes 30,000 square feet of office space, 10,000 square feet of community and innovation space, 8.5 acres of public open space and more than 3,700 parking spots.

New York Arena Partners, the Islanders’ development team, includes Sterling Project Development, a real estate firm run by the Mets’ Wilpon family, and Oak View Group, an arena development company backed financially by Madison Square Garden.

Some civic groups in Floral Park and Elmont have balked at the size and scale of the proposal. The groups include the Belmont Park Community Coalition which formed in 2015 and includes about 125 active members.

Tammie Williams, a co-organizer of the group, said she and others are opposed the current proposal, which she said “has a predetermined outcome.” Williams said the group would like to see a development at Belmont Park that includes “high-paying careers.”

She argued that “pretending to listen to the community now, with choreographed ‘sessions’ that answer only the questions ESD finds convenient, does not address any concerns about the project, or the process that is in place. We retained top-flight counsel to preserve all our rights, and every option remains on the table.”

The group is using civil liberties attorney Norman Siegel to attend meetings and provide legal advice. Siegel has represented communities opposed to large development projects such as Atlantic Yards in Brooklyn.

ESD officials say they have reached out extensively to all local elected officials and civic groups.

“ESD has ensured robust community engagement every step of the way in this process and will continue to do so,” said ESD spokeswoman Amy Varghese.

The request for proposals process “and ongoing public review are being conducted under the highest standards of ethics and transparency, and the state has gone above and beyond what is mandated by law to ensure meaningful stakeholder engagement,” Varghese said.