Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, recovering from a recent heart attack, plans to formally return to the campaign trail Saturday with a rally in Queens and the high-profile endorsement of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, according to news media reports.

Ocasio-Cortez is set to join Sanders at the rally just outside her district, The Washington Post first reported.

Sanders’ campaign announced an event to be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Queensbridge Park in Long Island City, Queens, a venue with a view of Manhattan.

Sanders (I-Vt.) at the Democratic primary debate in Ohio on Tuesday night teased that a “special guest” would be at his event. He made the remark in response to a question about his health.

Sanders, 78, was hospitalized Oct. 1 in Las Vegas with chest pain. He had two stents inserted.

Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx), a freshman House member and self-described Democratic socialist, was a Sanders campaign volunteer in 2016. Her endorsement of Sanders would come as a blow to Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a front-runner for the Democratic nomination who also is carrying the progressive mantle.

Ocasio-Cortez has regularly and vocally criticized President Donald Trump as well as the more moderate, establishment members of her party. She has been attacked by them in turn.

On Tuesday night, another high-profile House progressive, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, announced her support of Sanders’ bid.

“Bernie is leading a working-class movement to defeat Donald Trump that transcends generation, ethnicity and geography,” Omar said in a statement.

Omar and Ocasio-Cortez make up one-half of the “Squad” of freshman congresswomen who at times have stood against Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California.

Sanders’ surrogates said he is as healthy as ever and pointed to the state of his campaign finances as evidence that he is ready to continue fighting for the nomination.

Sanders’ campaign raised the most money of the Democrats in the third quarter — between July and September. He brought in $25.2 million and has $33.7 million on hand.

New York City Councilman Rafael Espinal (D-Brooklyn), who endorsed Sanders in 2016 and supports his 2020 bid, noted that the senator raised funds primarily from small-dollar donors.

During Tuesday’s debate, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: “Tax the rich.” Sanders replied: “When we are in the White House, that is exactly what we will do.”