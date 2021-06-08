The Suffolk County Legislature approved a bill Tuesday to crack down on "reckless biking," despite concerns it could lead to disproportionate enforcement in communities of color and fail to apply to a large proportion of violators.

The bill aims to deter kids from popping wheelies in the middle of traffic, zigzagging in front of cars, riding under the influence of drugs or alcohol and other biking that could endanger their lives, officials said.

The measure, sponsored by Deputy Presiding Officer Kara Hahn (D-Setauket), would allow Suffolk County police to confiscate bicycles and issue fines of up to $250 for violations.

Legislators approved the measure 17-1 after more than an hour of debate, and promises to amend the bill if neccessary.

Hahn said she was working to address issues in the bill that she and other legislators had tried to avoid.

But she said it needed to pass as soon as possible because, "this is the season where this is a real problem in our communities."

Legis. Bridget Fleming (D-Noyac), who is running against Hahn in the 2022 Democratic primary in the 1st Congressional District, was the sole no vote.

Fleming raised concerns that the measure could not be enforced against many young people because only those ages 16 and up can receive law enforcement violations.

Hahn called the measure a "negotiated compromise" that sought to penalize dangerous behavior without saddling minors with criminal charges.

The legislature approved a similar bill in February.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone vetoed the measure, saying it was overly broad and that traffic law already addressed the issue.

The Bellone administration is reviewing the new legislation, spokesman Derek Poppe said Tuesday.

Hahn abstained from voting on the earlier bill. That measure, sponsored by former GOP Legis. Rudy Sunderman, also penalized minor infractions no matter the cyclist's age, including failing to properly hand signal.

During the debate Tuesday, some county legislators raised questions about whether police would enforce the law equally.

Legis. Samuel Gonzalez (D-Brentwood) expressed concern the legislation would inflame tensions between communities of color and police after a year of protests over police treatment of minorities nationwide.

"At end of day, our communities of color will be impacted," said Gonzalez, who represents a heavily Latino district in islip Town.

Other lawmakers said they wanted stronger enforcement against behavior that endangers kids.

"I’m upset this is turning into an issue of race instead of safety and not putting trust in our officers to make a decision," said Legis. Nick Caracappa (C-Selden).

"Those who think this is not going to turn into a racial thing [are] living in fantasy island," Gonzalez said later.

Gonzalez later voted for the biking measure, saying he wanted to protect children in the meantime.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the first full in-person session since COVID-19 restrictions went into effect in March 2020, lawmakers approved the first-ever union contract for lifeguards who work at county beaches.

The Smith Point Lifeguards Association negotiated a one-year deal with Bellone’s administration to raise average hourly pay from $16.92 to $19.82 retroactively back to May 29, officials said.

The union represents about 115 lifeguards at all county beaches, including Smith Point in Shirley, Cupsogue Beach in Westhampton and Meschutt in Hampton Bays, officials said.

Union president Mariusz Borkwoski said the deal will put Suffolk lifeguard pay more on par with that of other lifeguards on Long Island. Borkowski told the legislature earlier this year that some lifeguards made less than minimum wage.

"We've lost a good number of people over the years to high-paying jobs, and what this [contract] does for us is it kind of evens out the playing field," said Borkowski, 43, of Bay Shore, who is a Smith Point lifeguard.

Borkowski called the one-year deal a "stopgap" measure as the union seeks to negotiate a long-term pact with the Bellone administration. He said county beaches should have sufficient staffing this summer.

There are between 60 and 100 lifeguards a year at Smith Point park, which sees more than 100,000 visitors each year, Poppe said.

Also Tuesday, Legis. James Mazzarella (R-Moriches) was sworn in. Mazzarella defeated former Democratic Legis. Kate Browning in a May 25 special election.