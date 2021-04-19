Stuck in the muddle

A sure sign that the Biden administration knows it has a mess on its hands over management of the migrant crisis and refugee policy is the outbreak of internal finger-pointing, which was supposed to be the hallmark of the previous administration. More on that shortly.

First, is there a crisis? The Biden message has been that the surge of migrants at the border, especially unaccompanied minors, doesn't add up to the crisis. But the president over the weekend said "the crisis that ended up on the border with young people" has made it harder to deal with the refugee issue.

In damage-control mode on Monday, a White House official told CNN that Biden was referring to conditions in Central America, not at the border. "Children coming to our border seeking refuge from violence, economic hardships and other dire circumstances is not a crisis," the official said.

Also on Monday, press secretary Jen Psaki tried to explain Biden's retreat on raising the cap on worldwide refugee admissions from former President Donald Trump's 15,000 limit to 62,500 this fiscal year and 125,000 in the next one. The State Department earlier this year gave Congress the higher figure, but Psaki now asserts those were intended to be "aspirational goals.

Refugee advocates aren't buying the explanation that the border problem complicated the refugee plans because the cases are handled through separate legal processes.

Meanwhile, Politico reports White House officials are blaming Health and Human Service Secretary Xavier Becerra, sworn in less than a month ago, for sluggish efforts to house migrant children, suggesting he has been reluctant to take ownership of the problem. "He did not fully appreciate the issue when he first came in," said one senior administration official. "It’s been a steep learning curve for him."

Mark Weber, an HHS spokesman, conceded that there have been tensions within the administration over the effort generally, but rebutted the criticism as unfair. "Suggesting he doesn’t have a grasp on the issue … that is not apparent from the inside." What is apparent is that Biden's management of border issues is a growing stain on his reputation with voters, who give him overall approval ratings hovering around 55% but disapprove of how he's handling migrants by nearly 2 to 1.

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Joe Biden administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

'Alien' banished

The Biden administration ordered U.S. immigration enforcement agencies to stop using terms such as "alien," "illegal alien" and "assimilation" when referring to immigrants in the United States — a muting of terms widely used under the Trump administration, The Washington Post reported.

The revised glossary for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection is in line with Biden’s efforts to make the immigration system more "humane."

Among the changes: "Alien" will become "noncitizen or migrant," "illegal" will become "undocumented," and "assimilation" will change to "integration."

Troy Miller, CBP’s top official, said in a memo: "We enforce our nation’s laws while also maintaining the dignity of every individual with whom we interact. The words we use matter and will serve to further confer that dignity to those in our custody."

Officials acknowledge that officials may need to use the disfavored terms in "legal or operational documents," such as when filling out required forms. In the past, officials and some federal judges have defended using "alien" because it is the official definition of noncitizen in federal laws.

Janison: Big Business getting owned?

Anyone who sees corporate America as a monolith that always gets its way with the federal government might wish to consider recent news out of Washington, where rival elected officials are trying to prod big business in different ways, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott sounded as if he was vaguely threatening companies opposing Georgia's voting restrictions when he predicted "massive backlash" from next year's midterm elections. "You will rue the day when it hits you. That day is November 8, 2022. That is the day Republicans will take back the Senate and the House. It will be a day of reckoning," Scott said in Monday's Fox Business op-ed, written as a letter to "Woke Corporate America."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis put the threat another way. "If you’re gonna stick your beak into issues that don’t directly concern you, then I think elected officials are then gonna stick their beak into issues that may not concern them," he said on a Fox News show Sunday.

Biden seems to be buttonholing business leaders to tamp down what might otherwise be loud resistance to his bid to fund a massive renovation of the nation's public facilities by boosting the corporate tax rate to 28%. Aware of Republican-business alienations, the administration has kept banks and business lobbying groups in the loop, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said she detected some relief that Biden didn't aim for a higher rate — the pre-Trump 35%.

Ruling: Capitol cop Sicknick died of stroke

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was injured in a battle with rioters during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, suffered strokes afterward and died from natural causes, the Washington, D.C., medical examiner’s office ruled Monday.

The finding that lessens the chances that prosecutors will be able to bring homicide charges in Sicknick’s death. Two men have been charged with using bear spray on Sicknick during the clashes between Trump supporters and police.

Investigators initially believed the officer was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, based on statements collected early in the investigation. They later thought that ingesting a chemical substance — possibly bear spray — that may have contributed to the 42-year-old officer's death. He collapsed at police headquarters after the confrontation and died the next day.

Capitol Police said that the agency accepted the medical examiner’s findings but that the ruling didn’t change the fact that Sicknick had died in the line of duty, "courageously defending Congress and the Capitol."

Donald Jr.'s girlfriend gets new gig

Kimberly Guilfoyle, who got a senior post with the Trump campaign in 2020 after becoming Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, has signed on as national chair for the attempted political comeback of a scandal-plagued former Missouri governor.

Eric Greitens, who resigned from the statehouse in 2018, is seeking the GOP nomination for Senate as an "America First" Trumper. Facing potential impeachment, Greitens stepped down under pressure from fellow Republicans three years ago. A woman who said she had an extramarital affair with Greitens accused him of taking a nude photograph of her without her consent and assaulting her. He admitted to the affair but denied the other allegations but prosecutors dropped criminal charges.

Some Republicans worry that, Greiten's baggage could cost them a safe seat, now held by retiring Sen. Roy Blunt, if he wins the primary.

Guilfoyle, a former San Francisco prosecutor and Fox News personality, served as national finance chair of Trump’s reelection bid. The New Yorker reported last fall she was forced out of Fox following allegations of sexual harassment by a young woman assistant. The complainant received a multimillion-dollar settlement after accusing Guilfoyle of parading around nude in front of her when summoned to work at the Fox star's apartment and showing the assistant photos of the genitalia of her sexual partners.

Structuring infrastructure

Biden held his second bipartisan infrastructure meeting on Monday as Republican lawmakers pushed to shrink the president’s more than $2 trillion plan.

"I am prepared to compromise, prepared to see what we can do, what we get together on," Biden told reporters before Monday’s meeting,

GOP Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah said, "I think there’s a great deal of interest on the part of Republicans to improve our infrastructure and the challenge is going to be how it’s paid for." He said of Biden: "He was in listening mode and gracious to solicit our respective points of view."

More coronavirus news

See a roundup of the latest regional pandemic developments on Long Island and beyond by Newsday's Bart Jones and Robert Brodsky. For a full list of Newsday's coronavirus stories, click here.

What else is happening: