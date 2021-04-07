'Changes are certain'

President Joe Biden has reserved a good deal of wiggle room for his proposal to fund a massive $2.3 trillion infrastructure and jobs package with major tax hikes.

"Debate is welcome. Compromise is inevitable. Changes to my plan are certain," Biden said Wednesday, as Newsday's Laura Figueroa Hernandez reports. Biden said the administration is "open to good ideas and good-faith negotiations" but that "we will not be open to doing nothing."

With Democratic majorities in Congress thin, he's calling for bipartisan agreement. Some Republicans, like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), have said they support a more limited infrastructure plan, but oppose reversing the GOP's 2017 corporate tax cuts.

Biden also will confront a hurdle or two in his own party. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said he'd back raising corporate tax rates from 21% to 25%, but not Biden's proposed 28%.

On Wednesday Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen outlined the intended tax take of $2.5 trillion over 15 years. She spoke of pulling back corporate profits into the U.S. currently derived overseas and failed Trump administration efforts to draw revenues from companies that use tax-avoidance strategies.

Part of any true debate will involve the reasonable definition of infrastructure, which to Democrats goes beyond the usual roads, bridges, power plants, water systems and even broadband. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) elicited mockery from conservatives when she tweeted Wednesday: "Paid leave is infrastructure. Child care is infrastructure. Caregiving is infrastructure."

Biden appears to be giving ground already in some areas. His proposed 15% minimum tax on profitable corporations would affect fewer companies than a version he campaigned on, The Wall Street Journal noted. There is also static over how much his tax plan could rely on help from the middle class.

Trump guarded on Gaetz

Former President Donald Trump came out with a minimalist statement of support for his political ally Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) — who has done most of the public talking about a probe in which the Congressman has been investigated for alleged sex trafficking.

In a brief written statement Trump noted that Gaetz "has totally denied the accusations against him," and that Gaetz "never asked me for a pardon." It was reported on Tuesday that Gaetz sought a blanket preemptive pardon from the White House before Trump left office but that it was unclear whether he'd discussed it directly with the president. Gaetz denies all wrongdoing.

Gaetz is due to speak Friday before a pro-Trump group called Women for America First at the Trump Doral golf resort in Miami.

Border disorder

Results are unknown, but Vice President Kamala Harris discussed reasons for record number of migrants attempting to enter the U.S. with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

A White House readout of their call said Obrador and Harris "agreed to continue to work together to address the root causes of migration from the Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras — including poverty, violence, and lack of economic opportunity. They also discussed deepening the U.S.-Mexico relationship to target human smuggling and human trafficking."

Republican elected officials blame the administration for the rising numbers at the southern border. A House GOP delegation was due to visit, meet with law enforcement agents and make appearances there.

The coronavirus pandemic meanwhile has added a complication of its own at the border, forcing special restrictions.

Boehner as blamer

John Boehner, former Republican House speaker, has criticized Trump's leadership for years from the vantage point of retirement. Now, in his new book "On the House: A Washington Memoir," Boehner goes nuclear when it comes to the fatal right-wing riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Trump, he states, "incited that bloody insurrection for nothing more than selfish reasons, perpetuated by the [expletive] he’d been shoveling since he lost a fair election the previous November. He claimed voter fraud without any evidence, and repeated those claims, taking advantage of the trust placed in him by his supporters and ultimately betraying that trust."

Read, aim, hire

Biden on Thursday is expected to announce the nomination of David Chipman, a former federal agent and adviser for the gun-control group Giffords, as director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

If confirmed, Chipman would be the agency’s first permanent director since 2015. The president is also preparing to unveil a series of executive actions addressing gun violence in the wake of a cluster of mass shootings in the U.S.

Sweeping gun-safety bills face tough going in the evenly-divided Senate, limiting legislative options. For now Biden is expected to announce tighter regulations requiring buyers of so-called "ghost guns," which are homemade and often lack serial numbers, to undergo background checks.

