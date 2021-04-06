'Deadly earnest'

President Joe Biden is calling for states to make adults of all ages eligible for coronavirus vaccines by a week from Monday. But to beat the spread of new COVID-19 variants, he also stepped up warnings he's issued countless times against letting up on mask-wearing, social distancing and hand-washing.

"Let me be deadly earnest with you: We aren’t at the finish line. We still have a lot of work to do. We’re still in a life and death race against this virus," Biden said Tuesday in remarks at the White House. Cases are up, hospitalizations no longer dropping and "the pandemic remains dangerous," he said. Many states are already beating his new April 19 target for full vaccine eligibility.

Earlier Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki firmly ruled out the federal issuance of so-called vaccine passports. "The government is not now, nor will we be, supporting a system that requires Americans to carry a credential," she said, citing privacy and fairness concerns. "There will be no federal vaccinations database and no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential."

After his own briefing, Biden took a reporter's question about pockets of resistance to receiving the vaccine. Biden credited Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), a frequent critic, for urging COVID-19 vaccinations to Republican men, many of whom are shown in polls to be vaccine-hesitant.

Logistical problems pop up in the coronavirus war. For one, the federal government for years paid Emergent BioSolutions, a Maryland firm, to keep a factory ready in case of vaccine shortages in a pandemic. But none of the doses it has churned out so far were deemed usable due to a regulatory issue, The New York Times reported.

New trends are constantly arising too. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week reported a link between outbreaks among younger people and youth sports and extracurriculars.

Meanwhile, in a first for major league sports since the coronavirus pandemic began, baseball's Texas Rangers held its home opener Monday and allowed a full-capacity crowd to sit side by side, raising some concerns.

Biden's All-Star two-step

Biden was asked about whether those who run the Master's golf tournament, now moving ahead in Georgia, should take a position in the controversy over the state's new GOP-crafted voting rules. The president, again calling them "new Jim Crow laws," acknowledged "another side" to the kind of dust-up that sent Major League Baseball's All-Star Game to ditch Atlanta this year for Denver.

"The people who need help the most ... who are working for hourly wages, sometimes get hurt the most. It's a very tough decision for a corporation to make," he said. But he also called it "reassuring" to see for-profit operations oppose the Georgia moves and that he supports their decision either way and that Georgia's elected officials can solve the problem by reversing the restrictions.

Biden's predecessor Donald Trump has called for a boycott of the MLB and said the Georgia voting "reforms" don't go far enough. Trump keeps claiming falsely that he won the state.

McConnell's corporate contortion

McConnell resumed his remarks on the topic Tuesday by saying it is "stupid" for corporations to take stances on divisive political issues, while noting that his criticism did not include their political donations.

"So my warning, if you will, to corporate America is to stay out of politics," McConnell told reporters at a news conference in Louisville. "It's not what you're designed for. And don't be intimidated by the left into taking up causes that put you right in the middle of one of America's greatest political debates."

Critics have noted the minority leader's support for the U.S. Supreme Court's Citizens United ruling in 2010 that opened the door for corporations, unions and other outside groups to spend unlimited sums on elections under the aegis of free speech.

So McConnell added a caveat to his corporate warning: "I'm not talking about political contributions. Most of them contribute to both sides, they have political action committees, that's fine. It's legal, it's appropriate, I support that."

Filibuster busters?

A change in the complex rules of the U.S. Senate, as decided by the official parliamentarian, could have a big impact -- the ability of Democrats to sidestep Republican filibusters and approve key legislation with a simple majority vote.

While congressional Democrats had already planned on resorting to "budget reconciliation," a special, budget-linked procedure with a 51-vote threshold to pass parts of Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure package, the parliamentarian’s ruling opens the door to using it on certain other priorities, The Associated Press explains.

One of these might be immigration. A fuller explanation of the filibuster as a procedural thicket is here.

Trump's Hatch-it woman

Followers of local news were more likely than others around the nation to be familiar with Lynn Patton in her role as Housing and Urban Development regional administrator for New York and New Jersey. Her prior experience came as an event planner for the private Trump Organization. She was also vice president of the Eric Trump Foundation and helped plan his wedding.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel said it fined Patton $1,000 and barred her from federal employment for four years after she violated the Hatch Act, barring executive branch employees from engaging in political activities while on duty.

At issue in this case was that Patton produced a video with New York City Housing Authority residents to air at the 2020 Republican National Convention. Other Hatch Act violations during Trump's term were blatantly ignored or scoffed at in the White House.

Widening Gaetz-gate

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), a Trump booster for years, privately asked the White House for blanket preemptive pardons for himself and unidentified congressional allies for any crimes they may have committed, according to sources quoted by The New York Times.

But probers in the Justice Department, which was still under the Trump administration, had begun questioning Gaetz’s associates about his conduct, including whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and whether he paid for her travel, the Times reported. The pardon was not issued.

"Entry-level political operatives have conflated a pardon call from Representative Gaetz — where he called for President Trump to pardon ‘everyone from himself, to his administration, to Joe Exotic’ — with these false and increasingly bizarre, partisan allegations against him," a Gaetz spokesman said.

