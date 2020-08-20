Paint it bleak

In the run-up to Joe Biden's acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention, his campaign and Trump's had a similar message: Vote for the other guy and we're doomed.

Amid a continuing worst-in-a-century health crisis and searing national division, it didn't seem quite as far-fetched as it might have in other times.

Trump, stumping near Biden's childhood hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, summoned up apocalyptic imagery. "If you want a vision of your life under Biden presidency, think of the smoldering ruins in Minneapolis, the violent anarchy of Portland, the bloodstained sidewalks of Chicago, and imagine the mayhem coming to your town, and every single town in America," Trump said. He called his Democratic opponent "your worst nightmare."

Trump laid it on thick and thicker: "They want to cancel you, totally cancel you. Take your job. Turn your family against you for speaking your mind, while they indoctrinate your children with twisted, twisted world views that nobody ever thought possible."

The Democrats' message through the first three nights is that Trump has already brought the darkness of failed efforts to curb the coronavirus, poisonous polarization, encouragement to racism and a refusal to confront climate change that will bring an ever-increasing threat. What's more, as former President Barack Obama ominously warned Wednesday night, "This administration has shown it will tear our democracy down if that’s what it takes to win. It's been a long, long time since a Democratic convention theme song was ‘Happy Days are Here Again.’ ” They sang at the 1932 convention in the depths of the Great Depression.

Before Biden gives the most important speech of his long career on Thursday night, the convention was to hear from primary trail rivals who have coalesced around him: Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Michael Bloomberg. Also on the schedule are a salute to American military families and tributes to late civil rights hero Rep. John Lewis and Biden’s late son Beau Biden. There could be even be a few laughs, from comedian Sarah Cooper, who has become a social media star with lip-sync impressions of Trump.

(Check back for updates from The 1600 after Biden's convention speech.)

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Wall tumbles onto Steve Bannon

Add another mug shot to the rogues gallery of Trump 2016 brain trusters who since became federal indictees. Steven Bannon was arrested Thursday on charges that he ripped off donors in an online fundraising scheme to privately build a section of the southern border wall.

At a hearing conducted via video link in Manhattan federal court, a handcuffed Bannon rocked back and forth on a chair in a holding cell and pleaded not guilty. He was released on $5 million bail. Bannon — who gave a high-profile forum to white nationalism when he ran the Breitbart right-wing news site — succeeded the since-imprisoned Paul Manafort as Trump campaign chairman four years ago and went to the White House the next year as chief political strategist. He and Trump later had a falling out.

Along with Bannon, three others were charged with lining their pockets by skimming millions in proceeds from the "We Build the Wall" group, which raised more than $25 million. According to the indictment, the defendants, led by the group's founder, Brian Kolfage, used fake invoices, another nonprofit and sham vendor arrangements to try to hide their efforts to siphon money.

Charges included conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Bannon is the seventh man associated the 2016 campaign to be indicted, joining Manafort, Rick Gates, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, Michael Cohen and George Papadopoulos.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he knew nothing about the private wall plan, and then pivoted to indicate he did know but “I don’t like that project.” Bannon's arrest was "sad," he said, and "It was something I very much thought was inappropriate to be doing." Read the Bannon indictment here and the news release from the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office here.

Janison: Bilk the wall!

Bannon's arrest on fraud charges belongs to a constellation of twists and farces that have bedeviled Trumpworld, writes Newsday's Dan Janison. The 2016 campaign team that once led shouts about draining the swamp of corruption seems instead to have expanded it.

Of all agencies, federal officials bringing the mail-fraud case happened to come from the U.S. Postal Service, which Trump has a habit of degrading and where Trump put a big Republican donor in charge.

Of all prosecutors, this case lands with the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan, currently headed by Audrey Strauss. In June, Trump and Attorney General William Barr mysteriously fired her predecessor Geoffrey Berman, who handled cases that are politically sensitive for Trump, but Berman successfully maneuvered to have his trusted deputy Strauss put in the job instead of a Trump golfing buddy.

Scams also have been part of the Trump World scenery. Alleged rip-offs by the defunct Trump University were settled for $25 million. New York officials have shut down his family's charitable foundation for self-dealing.

Floating their boats

The wall was supposedly to help block crossings by migrants who trekked overland from Mexico, it turns out Bannon and Kolfage are boat people of sorts.

Postal Service investigative agents found and arrested Bannon early Thursday on a 150-yacht on Long Island Sound off Westbrook, Connecticut. The luxury vessel is owned by an exiled Chinese billionaire, Guo Wengui, who has worked with Bannon on various business and political projects.

Kolfage allegedly used funds siphoned from "We Build the Wall" to buy a pleasure boat he called the "Warfighter." He showed it off on Instagram from a July 4 "Trump boat parade" he organized in Destin, Florida, according to The Washington Post.

In Trump's remarks distancing himself from the private project and its organizers, Trump said Thursday, "I thought it was being done for showboating reasons."

More than wallflowers

Numerous people in Trump's orbit had given support to the "We Build the Wall," including Donald Trump Jr. The president's eldest son appeared at a 2018 event for the group and said, "This is private enterprise at its finest. Doing it better, faster, cheaper than anything else. What you guys are doing is amazing.”

On Thursday, a statement on Trump Jr.'s behalf from the Trump Organization said it was "one speech" at a "single ... event" and he didn't know his words were used as a testimonial on the group's website.

Trump said he didn't know other people who were involved with the group besides Bannon. Bur he did. Kris Kobach, who Trump put in charge of finding voter fraud from the 2016 election (he didn't), is the group's general counsel. He told The New York Times in 2019 that he spoke with Trump, and "the president said ‘the project has my blessing, and you can tell the media that.’ ”

The advisory board included Erik Prince, a defense contractor and brother of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos deployed for back-channel contacts with Russians in 2017; former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, a Fox News favorite who Trump considered for a Homeland Security post; and former baseball pitcher Curt Schilling, who went on to a second career as a broadcaster of right-wing conspiracy theories. None of them were charged. Trump last year encouraged Schilling to run for Congress.

Trump's odd COVID counting

Trying to defend his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Trump has pointing to recent spikes in cases even in countries widely praised for their own pandemic efforts. It doesn't really boost his effort to deflect from the U.S. worst-in-the-world numbers.

"New Zealand, by the way, had a big outbreak," Trump said at a news conference Wednesday. The island nation, after three COVID-free months, now as a handful of cases — nine on Monday, 13 on Tuesday, six on Wednesday and five on Thursday, CNN reported.

The U.S. reported 35,112 new cases on Monday, 44,091 on Tuesday and 47,408 on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Thursday data isn't complete.

More coronavirus news

See a roundup of the latest pandemic developments from Long Island and beyond from Newsday staff, written by Lisa L. Colangelo. For a full list of Newsday's coronavirus stories, click here.

What else is happening: