'Deranged, unhinged, dangerous'

January 20 can't come fast enough for Democrats and a few Republicans who fear inciting last Wednesday's deadly riot at the Capitol isn't the last damage President Donald Trump can do.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will put a resolution before the House to give Vice President Mike Pence and Cabinet officials 24 hours to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump, reports Newsday's Laura Figueroa Hernandez. Under House procedures, she will introduce the resolution Monday and likely call for a vote on Tuesday. That would start the clock on Pence.

"The horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action," Pelosi's letter Sunday to colleagues said. In an interview aired on CBS' "60 Minutes," she warned Trump is "a deranged, unhinged, dangerous president."

Evicted from his social media platforms but hunkered down for a fourth consecutive day in the White House, Trump was defiant, accepting no responsibility for the violence that terrorized the Capitol after he urged supporters who swallowed his false election-fraud claims to "fight like hell" or "you're not going to have a country anymore," The Associated Press reported. He is planning to lash out against the companies that silenced him on Twitter and Facebook. On Tuesday, he will go to the border town of Alamo, Texas, to brag about his incomplete border wall.

CNN reported Pence has not ruled out an effort to invoke the 25th Amendment and wants to preserve the option in case Trump becomes more unstable. The vice president and Trump have not spoken since Pence and lawmakers had to flee from the mob chanting "Hang Mike Pence" because he would not agree to Trump's impossible demand to stop Congress from affirming Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

The Senate would not take up impeachment before Biden's inauguration, and with a two-thirds vote required, it would likely still be an uphill struggle to get 17 Republicans to agree. Rep, Jim Clyburn, the third-ranking Democrat, favored a 100-day delay to keep the Senate's attention on Biden's priorities. Why do impeachment if Trump will be gone? Because it would permanently ban Trump from public office.

But some in the GOP said Trump should get out now. On Sunday talk shows, Sen, Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) raised the prospect of Trump facing "criminal liability" for his role in Wednesday's rioting, said, "I think the best way for our country is for the president to resign and go away as soon as possible." Sen. Lisa Murkowski said of Alaska on Friday that Trump should resign immediately. Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) has said he would consider impeachment.

Trumpers cry: Tech trying to erase us

Trump has now been silenced on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and even Twitch and Snapchat. But the crackdown by social media and tech companies to keep incitement of violent insurrection off their platforms didn't stop there.

Google and Apple removed Parler from their app stores, and Amazon kicked the social media app popular with conservatives and the far-right off its web hosting service. Parler was launched in 2018 with backing from Rebekah Mercer, who along with her father, Long Island hedge fund billionaire Robert Mercer, are longtime donors to right-wing causes.

Parler promoted itself as a haven for social media users who ran afoul of Twitter's rules, Google said Parler allowed postings that seek "to incite ongoing violence in the U.S." Those included posts Parler belatedly removed from Lin Wood, a QAnon lawyer who filed election lawsuits for Trump, calling for Pence to be executed by firing squad. The Secret Service is investigating, Fox News reports.

Parler also was used to coordinate the assault on the Capitol.

Reaction on the right to the bans was swift. "Free Speech Is Under Attack! Censorship is happening like NEVER before! Don’t let them silence us," Donald Trump Jr. tweeted Friday after his father's account was suspended permanently.

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) complained, "Republicans have no way to communicate." He made his remarks on Fox News, a national cable network.

In a statement Friday, Trump said: "We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future."

High anxiety for Biden inauguration

Far-right extremists are vowing in online forums to return to Washington — armed — for Biden's inauguration at the Capitol. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday he has pressed FBI Director Christopher Wray "to remain highly proactive and extremely vigilant to defend our democracy," reports Newsday's Figueroa.

The specter of further violence — and of Trump stoking it — was cited by Twitter officials on Friday in their decision to permanently suspend the president.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, in an interview with CBS’ "Face the Nation," said she had reached out to the Department of Homeland Security to take "additional steps" to bolster security ahead of Inauguration Day. "Given the events of last week," Bowser said, "this inauguration preparation has to be different than any other."

Rep, Jason Crow (D-Colo.) said he asked Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy for background checks on National Guard troops who are deployed for the inauguration "to ensure that deployed members are not sympathetic to domestic terrorists," reported military.com.

Trump mob warred on the blue

More video has emerged in recent days of the Trump mob's brutal beatings of police officers trying to defend the Capitol. This one shows the marauders drag a police officer, face down, down steps and beat him with fists, flags and crutches while supporter chants "USA" and "Take Him Out."

The next one shows an officer with a bloodied face screaming in agony as he is pinned and crushed in a doorway. In this video, Trump rioters attacked police with a hockey stick, a baseball bat and wooden furniture looted from the building.

A quick-thinking officer, facing down intruders alone, realizing there was nothing between him and an entryway to the Senate on the left, shoved their leader back and then ran to his right and up a stairway. The white mob pursued the Black officer, Eugene Goodman, who bought the precious seconds needed for officers inside the Senate chamber to seal the entrances and keep the violent horde from attacking those inside. See video from the confrontation. CNN said the leader of that mob was Doug Jensen, 41, from Des Moines, Iowa, who has been arrested on federal charges and reported by Des Moines TV station KCCI to have been fired from his job,

Two Black officers speaking to BuzzFeed described a harrowing day in which they were forced to endure racist abuse — including repeatedly being called the N-word. One described coming face-to-face with police officers from out of town, some of whom flashed their badges, telling him to let them through, and trying to explain that this was all part of a pro-cop movement. The other said some fellow officers were catering to the rioters" and what upset him the most was when he later saw images of a white colleague taking a selfie with the attackers.

House Democrats have called for an investigation of whether the invaders had any inside help from sympathizers. The Associated Press reported that Capitol Police did not bolster staffing and made no preparations for the possibility that the planned pro-Trump protests could escalate into massive violent riots. The department had the same number of officers in place as on a routine day.

Honor was way overdue

Three days after Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of injuries inflicted by the Capitol mob, Trump finally acknowledged his death. He ordered the flag above the White House to be lowered to half-staff Sunday. Flags at the Capitol went to half-staff Friday, the morning after he died, on orders from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Trump said he ordered the tribute "as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and all Capitol Police Officers and law enforcement across this great Nation," Liebengood, who was on the scene during the riot, committed suicide over the weekend, according to The Washington Post.

Sicknick's father, Charles Sicknick, said Pence and Pelosi called the family Friday to offer condolences. Apparently, Trump has not, Reuters reported.

The elder Sicknick said his son was a Trump supporter but his political views never interfered with his duty to protect and serve. "He just got along real well with everybody because he was a gentleman," his dad said.

A GoFundMe for Sicknick's family has raised more than half a million dollars.

COVID in the safe room

House lawmakers may have been exposed to someone testing positive for COVID-19 while they sheltered for hours in a committee hearing room during the Capitol siege. The Capitol’s attending physician notified all lawmakers Sunday of the virus exposure and urged them to be tested.

Several Republican House members in the room were maskless. When a Democrat, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware, offered masks to them, they smirked and mocked her. (See the video.) The mask refusers included QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Michael Cloud of Texas and Rep. Doug LaMalfa of California.

Rochester told CNN Friday she was "very concerned we were sitting in a super-spreader event.

More coronavirus news

See a roundup of the latest regional pandemic developments by Newsday's Lisa L. Colangelo. For a full list of Newsday's coronavirus stories, click here.

