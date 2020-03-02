Time to buckle up

For a year or so, the Democratic primary race has looked like a slow-walkers marathon on a too-crowded track. No more. It's roller-coaster time, with a wild ride in store for Super Tuesday's 14 primaries.

There are 1,357 delegates at stake — almost a third of those who will be going to the July convention and nine times more than those chosen in the February primaries and caucuses.

Polls in advance of the Tuesday contests showed Joe Biden an underdog to Bernie Sanders, but the rapidly changing dynamics of the Democratic race put numbers from as recently as last week in doubt. Amy Klobuchar on Monday followed Pete Buttigieg out of the race. Both threw their support to Biden and were to join him at a primary eve rally in Dallas.

A closing of ranks among the moderates is what "stop Sanders" Democrats have been hoping for. But there's no sure predicting who backers of the ex-candidates will support now. In states with early voting, ballots were cast based on a now-outdated shape of the race, with more candidates still running and Biden's newfound strength yet to come.

Nor has the choice come down simply establishment Democrat Biden versus Democratic socialist Sanders. Super Tuesday will be the first test of Mike Bloomberg's appeal to voters after an advertising bombardment only a billionaire could buy. Elizabeth Warren is still selling her brand of progressivism and a chance for a second try by Democrats to put a woman in the White House.

Sanders remained confident. “We believe regardless of all this, we are still the strongest campaign coming into Super Tuesday,” he told a rally in Utah. Speaking just after the news of Klobuchar and former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid backing Biden, Sanders said, “Let me tell you something. “The establishment is getting very, very nervous.”

Biden, in Texas, exulted "Just a few days ago, the pundits declared my campaign dead." But there was no playing down how crucial it is to sustain his momentum. "The moment to choose a path forward has arrived for our party, maybe sooner than people had anticipated, but it's here," Biden said.

No quit from Bloomberg, Warren

Still in the hunt are the two candidates who provided the most electric moments of recent debates: Warren, for surgically skewering Bloomberg, and Bloomberg, who bled his cred all over the stage and has struggled to recover ever since.

At a Virginia rally, Bloomberg took note of Buttigieg and Klobuchar dropping out. Both of them “behaved themselves” and “represented their country and their states very well.” He added: “I felt sorry for them, but I’m in it to win it." His campaign put out a schedule of his planned appearances for the next round of primaries after Super Tuesday.

While Biden collected a slew of new endorsements, Warren won backing from two liberal women's groups, EMILY's List and the National Organization for Women PAC. “It’s time to support a woman,” said Toni Van Pelt, the NOW PAC president. “We want to make sure we’re not looking at all these old white men again.”

Sanders would like Warren out so he could pick off the progressives still on her side, but Warren — the last woman in the contest aside from niche candidate Tulsi Gabbard — doesn't want to give up the chance of being player, and a potential compromise candidate, in a contested convention.

Janison: California gold rush

Numbers alone tell you why California becomes the supersized prize of Super Tuesday, writes Newsday's Dan Janison. There are 415 delegates to be chosen from a state with a staggering 8.6 million registered Democrats.

But Tuesday's front-runner won't take all. Second place could be a huge deal when the results are reported. And that's where much of the suspense lies.

In California, 271 delegates are picked based on results per congressional district. To win any share of delegates from a district, a candidate must get 15 percent or more of the total vote. Another 144 delegates are picked based on the statewide vote. Same deal in that group: Only those with 15% or more can win delegates.

So the difference between a second-place finisher getting 14% or 15% of the ballots statewide could mean coming out of the Golden State with, say, 250 rather than 150 delegates. One hundred delegates isn't chump change when 1,991 pledged delegates are needed to win the convention on a first ballot.

That 70s show

"Medicare for all"? For all the remaining candidates, sure.

Klobuchar's exit all but guarantees the winner of November's election will be someone in their 70s. Sanders and Bloomberg are 78. Biden is 77. Trump is 73. Warren is 70. All of the Democrats would be the oldest president ever sworn into a first term.

All are more than a decade older than former President Barack Obama is now, three-plus years after leaving the White House. He's 58.

Hurry up and wait on vaccine

Trump on Monday called on executives of the nation’s largest pharmaceutical companies to “accelerate” their efforts to produce a vaccine to combat the fast-spreading COVID-19 coronavirus, reports Newsday's Laura Figueroa Hernandez.

Trump in a White House meeting with 10 of the nation’s largest pharmaceutical companies, suggested the federal regulators could play a role in helping to fast track the typically rigid approval process.

But Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, reasserted at a later White House meeting that it would at least take a year to deploy any new vaccine, after Trump told reporters he heard a vaccine could be ready in three to four months.

The president told reporters he was considering additional travel restrictions “from certain countries where they're having more of a breakout."

