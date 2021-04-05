The company they won't keep

A decade ago, on his way to the 2012 GOP presidential nomination, Mitt Romney drew derision by declaring that "corporations are people." He was defending business-friendly tax policies, as Republicans still do. Republicans also benefited from the 2011 U.S. Supreme Court decision that struck down limits on corporate political spending, ruling that companies had the same free-speech rights as people.

In 2021, amid culture wars and escalating battles over voting rights, Republican opinion on corporate speech is changing. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell all but accused some of America's top corporate leaders of behaving like a finer-tailored antifa and demanded, in essence, that they shut up.

Companies have assumed the role of a "woke parallel government," McConnell complained Monday in a statement. He warned that "corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order." McConnell didn't spell out the "consequences," but Republicans in some states have started targeting the companies' tax breaks.

More from McConnell: "Our private sector must stop taking cues from the Outrage-Industrial Complex. Americans do not need or want big business to amplify disinformation or react to every manufactured controversy with frantic left-wing signaling."

The firestorm erupted after Major League Baseball — encouraged both by President Joe Biden and stakeholders including players — pulled this summer's All-Star Game out of Atlanta in reaction to Georgia's adoption of voting laws that critics say are designed to suppress Black turnout. Republican-led state legislatures in Georgia and elsewhere pushed for the changes largely in reaction to a drumbeat of false 2020 fraud claims from former President Donald Trump and his MAGA allies. But even Republicans who accepted the election results — like McConnell and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp — reacted furiously to corporate reprisals.

Trump over this past weekend called for boycotts of MLB and eight major corporations that denounced Georgia's law, including Atlanta-based Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines. Trumpworld was already aggrieved over companies that publicly condemned and cut donations from congressional collaborators of the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection that attempted to overturn the election results.

The New York Times reports that high-ranking Black executives have been at the forefront of the effort to marshal corporate influence against voter laws they see as restrictive latter-day Jim Crow schemes. "There is no middle ground here," said Ken Chenault, the former chief executive of American Express. "You either are for more people voting, or you want to suppress the vote."

Janison: Corporations getting the business

The role corporations play in public affairs suddenly has become a salient topic in national politics, largely shaped by the change in White House administrations, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

The question is where the rights and responsibilities of profit-making entities begin and end. To the Biden administration, that includes paying more taxes.

On Monday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pushed the idea of a global minimum corporate tax. Competitiveness, she said, "is about making sure that governments have stable tax systems that raise sufficient revenue to invest in essential public goods and respond to crises ..."

Turning away from Trump's corporate tax cuts enacted in 2017, Biden seeks to boost the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% and increase minimum taxes on U.S. companies' foreign income. That would in part fund Biden's infrastructure and jobs plan.

Meanwhile, corporations who waded into the voting rights battle, triggering GOP backlash, face more politically perilous territory ahead. The question of whether employers should compel their workforces to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is roiling the health care industry and beyond, The Washington Post reports.

Fake boycott?

While Trump called on his supporters to boycott Coca-Cola products, he never actually said he would join them.

His former White House aide Stephen Miller tweeted a photo on Monday posing with Trump at the former president's Florida office. Obscured partially behind his phone — noticed the New York Post and other news outlets who zoomed in on the image — is what resembles a bottle of a Coca-Cola brand beverage, based on its distinctive colors.

Other reveals from the photo of Trump's Mar-a-Lago office: His desk somewhat resembles the Resolute Desk from the Oval Office. He has a pair of reading glasses upside down on the desk — he rarely wore glasses in public. On a wall behind him is a photo of Mount Rushmore.

Also on the desk sits a chunk of the metal used to build his U.S.-Mexico border wall that was made into a trophy. On an end table is a small statue of Trump himself.

Biden: Big isn't too big

Biden on Monday defended his $2 trillion infrastructure package against Republican criticism that the plan is too broad and costly, vowing to "push as hard as I can" to pass the proposal, reports Newsday's Laura Figueroa Hernandez.

Biden took aim at concerns raised by congressional Republican leaders who have argued that the package is too massive, and should primarily focus on traditional infrastructure needs such repairing roads, bridges and transportation hubs.

"When I’m talking about making sure that you take that asbestos out of schools, that’s infrastructure," Biden told reporters. "When I’m talking about building high-speed rail, that’s infrastructure. When I'm talking about making sure you're in a situation where we can redo some of the federal buildings that are just absolutely leaking energy every single day, that's infrastructure."

The option of trying to get a Democrats-only bill through the Senate got a boost Monday when the Senate parliamentarian told Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he can use the budget reconciliation process, which would require 50 senators in favor instead of 60.

But Biden's call for a 28% corporate tax rate faces resistance within the party. Centrist Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said he could support a 25% rate. "It’s more than just me. There are six or seven other Democrats that feel strongly about this," Manchin told WVMetroNews radio’s "Talkline" Monday.

ICE cool-down

Federal immigration authorities have made sharply fewer arrests and deportations of immigrants in the country illegally since Biden took office and shifted enforcement priorities inside the U.S. to focus on those with a serious criminal record, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement's population of immigrants in detention — which peaked above 56,000 in 2019 — fell to 14,000 in March. At the same time, migrant arrests at the U.S. Southern border have reached a 15-year high.

Another poll shows more Americans disapprove than approve of how Biden is handling the sharply increasing number of unaccompanied migrant children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border. Overall, 40% of Americans disapprove compared with just 24% who approve, according to The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey.

The White House on Monday released a new video message Biden recorded for newly naturalized citizens. "First and foremost, I want to thank you for choosing us and believing that America is worthy of your aspirations," Biden says.

Who was that masked rabbit?

For the second year in a row, the traditional White House Easter Egg Roll was scrubbed because of the pandemic. But the president and first lady Jill Biden appeared on the White House balcony along with a mask-wearing Easter Bunny.

Inside the costume was Air Force Lt. Col. Brandon Westling, a military aide to the president whose regular duties include carrying the nuclear football that accompanies the commander in chief whenever he travels.

Biden voiced hope that the children's event will return in 2022. "We look forward to next year when the White House will ring with joy of the season once again and there will be an Easter Egg Roll, God willing," Biden said.

More coronavirus news

