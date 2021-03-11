'America is coming back'

With the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief and stimulus bill he signed Thursday at his back, President Joe Biden told a prime-time audience "the fight is far from over" but that the nation is on a path — so long as Americans stay careful — to put the "collective suffering, a collective sacrifice, a year filled with the loss of life" behind us.

"Finding light in the darkness is a very American thing to do," the president said. In an evening address from the White House East Room that lasted about 25 minutes, he laid out near-term goals: vowing to double the number of federal vaccination centers and to launch a federal vaccination website and hotline — all with the aim of vaccinating more Americans. (See key takeaways from ABC and CNN.)

Biden directed states to open vaccine eligibility to all adults by May 1 and pledged enough supply for everyone by the end of that month. He declared the U.S. is on track to return to a "more normal" state by a July Fourth that could be celebrated with backyard barbecues in small groups.

"America is coming back," Biden said. In his first prime-time address as president, he pleaded with Americans to "stick with the rules" to curb the virus's spread so the nation's recovery doesn’t stall. "I need you, the American people. I need you. I need every American to do their part. That's not hyperbole. I need you. I need you to get vaccinated when it's your turn and when you can find an opportunity," Biden said.

Biden’s speech coincided with the midpoint of his first 100 days in office — and a year to the day that the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic and former President Donald Trump delivered an Oval Office address downplaying the risks of the virus that causes COVID-19. Biden, without naming his predecessor, took aim at Trump’s response to the coronavirus as "denials for days, weeks, and months that led to more deaths, more infections, more stress and more loneliness."

Expressing grief for the staggering U.S. death toll that is above 530,000 — more than the combined total from the two world wars, the Vietnam War and the 9/11 attacks, as he described it — Biden lamented of the pandemic experience: "While it was different for everyone, we all lost something."

For more on Biden's speech, see Newsday's story by Laura Figueroa Hernandez. See a transcript or video of the full speech.

Hate called out

Biden condemned the rise in hate crimes that Asian Americans have endured throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump has treated the phenomenon largely with indifference, though he calls the disease the "China virus" in an appeal to xenophobia and racism.

Taking note of how the prolonged crisis had served to divide in a range of ways, Biden called out "vicious hate crimes against Asian Americans who've been attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated."

"At this very moment, so many of them, our fellow Americans, are on the front lines of this pandemic trying to save lives," Biden said. "And still, still they are forced to live in fear for their lives just walking down streets in America. It's wrong, it's un-American and it must stop."

Where's the money?

The next batch of stimulus payments will be direct-deposited into some bank accounts as soon as this weekend, the White House said Thursday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the payments are "the first wave" and they will continue to flow over "the next several weeks."

The majority of recipients will get a direct payment of up to $1,400. Married couples who make under $150,000 will receive $2,800. Some families who meet income requirements with two parents and two children could see a payment for $5,600. Higher earners will see payments phase out and then cut off above certain incomes.

Long division

While three new polls show about two-thirds of Americans are confident in how Biden is handling the coronavirus pandemic, a Pew Research Center survey also finds there is less conviction that he can achieve the goal of unifying the country.

About half of Americans (48%) have confidence in Biden to bring the country closer together, while slightly more (52%) have little or no confidence he can foster greater unity in the United States, Pew said.

Majorities express confidence in Biden for making good decisions on foreign policy and economic policy, effectively handling issues around race, making wise decisions about immigration policy and effectively handling law enforcement and criminal justice.

Janison: Deficit disorders ahead?

Money will spray out of the U.S. Treasury again in many directions from the $1.9 trillion relief and stimulus package, writes Newsday's Dan Janison. Even those who supported Biden's "go-big" strategy for the package and expect important help for the working class and an adrenaline shot for the private sector acknowledge that results should be carefully tracked going forward.

For one: Lawrence Summers, the widely-quoted mainstream economist, has weighed in on the general risks. "In many ways, an overheated economy in which employers are desperate to find workers and push up wages and benefits would be a very positive thing," Summers wrote. But he warned that "policymakers need to ensure that they have plans in place to address two possible, and quite serious, problems."

For one, he said, the spending could "set off inflationary pressures of a kind we have not seen in a generation, with consequences for the value of the dollar and financial stability." For another, the scale of COVID-19 spending could crowd out needed investments in infrastructure, energy and schools.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said already that tax hikes would be needed to pay for at least part of a big infrastructure, climate and education investment package that Biden plans to unveil later this year.

Ex-Defense chief: Trump sparked riot

Trump's last Pentagon chief puts the blame on him for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection with his speech to a rally earlier that day.

Christopher Miller, who was acting secretary of defense, told Vice on Showtime: "Would anybody have marched on the Capitol, and tried to overrun the Capitol, without the president’s speech? I think it’s pretty much definitive that wouldn’t have happened."

Trump told the crowd: "If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore." Miller said he wasn’t sure whether Trump was aware that his speech might have such extreme consequences, but he was certain the attack wouldn’t have happened without it.

Meanwhile, the Daily Beast reports prosecutors are seeking to revoke the bail of two accused Capitol rioters who also were arrested in November for allegedly bringing an AR-15 rifle and a samurai sword to a Philadelphia vote-count center.

The ex-presidents' odd man out

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter and their first ladies participated in a series of public service ads that show them receiving COVID-19 vaccines and encouraging Americans to do so. The only living former president missing: Trump.

Trump recently revealed he has been vaccinated and dropped a line in his speech to a conservative group earlier this month encouraging people to get the shots. But CNN reported no official photographers or videographers were present when he got his first inoculation at the White House in January.

Obama, Clinton and Bush discussed the ad effort on Inauguration Day. They didn't invite Trump, who left Washington that morning, and the 45th president "has made no signals of wanting to be included in these types of moments," an aide told CNN.

An NPR/PBS/Marist poll found Trump's supporters among the subgroups least interested in getting vaccinated. In descending order, the vaccine resisters comprised 49% of Republican men, 47% of Trump supporters, 40% of white men without college degrees, 38% of white evangelical Christians, 37% of Americans under 45, 37% of Latinos, 36% of rural residents, 36% of independent men, 28% of whites and 25% of Blacks. On the most-accepting scale, only 11% of Democrats shun the shots.

More coronavirus news

