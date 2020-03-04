Biden looks like Super man

Less than a week ago, Joe Biden looked to be down to his last gasp. Today, he is very much breathing down Bernie Sanders' neck in a fight for the Democratic nomination looking more like it could go the distance.

The former vice president handily dispatched Sanders on Super Tuesday in states from the Deep South to Minnesota and Massachusetts, embarrassing Mike Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren along the way. In a shock, Biden won Texas, according to NBC News. The Lone Star State had been expected to go big for Sanders.

But The Associated Press called the democratic socialist from Vermont as the winner of the top prize, California, as well as his home state, Colorado and Utah. Bloomberg also put up respectable numbers in California, battling Biden for second place. But the billionaire was less of a factor elsewhere. His only win was the South Pacific territory of American Samoa, and it was uncertain whether he'd stay in the contest.

It will take days to sort out the complicated math of who won how many of the 1,357 delegates that were at stake on Tuesday, and whether Sanders or Biden ends up ahead. (Check out the latest from the newsday.com delegate tracker here.) What's clear is that it's shaping up as a two-man race, with Biden the candidate with the wind at his back.

Among the big surprises: Sanders made a big play to take Massachusetts from Warren, but it was Biden who came out on top. Warren finished a weak third in her home state.

CNN exit polls from the first eight states to count returns found voters who made their decisions in the past few days overwhelmingly chose Biden over Sanders. In Virginia, for example, where Sanders was thought to have a strong shot, voters broke 60% for Biden and 17% for Sanders. Biden also won North Carolina. Bloomberg spent big in both states but finished fourth and third, respectively.

Biden again dominated among African Americans and older voters and in the suburbs. Sanders' biggest strengths were voters under 30, as well as Latinos, whose support was vital in California and went his way in Texas. But the results didn't support Sanders' assertion that he would bring out a wave of new voters — a key to his claim that he, not Biden, is the most electable.

Bloomberg lays an egg

After $550 million spent on underwhelming results, Bloomberg claimed an achievement.

“No matter how many delegates we win tonight, we have done something no one else thought was possible," he told an audience in Florida, which has a March 17 primary. "In just three months, we’ve gone from 1% in the polls to being a contender for the Democratic nomination for president.”

Campaign manager Kevin Sheekey was hedging on that. "I think Mike Bloomberg is either the candidate for the party or the single most important person helping that candidate defeat Donald Trump," as a rough evening began to take shape. "You would assess after tonight, you would assess after next Tuesday," Sheekey said.

If it's any consolation to Bloomberg, his modest haul of delegates beats the efforts of the last two former or present New York mayors to run for president, Rudy Giuliani and Bill de Blasio, whose campaigns netted zero and zero, respectively.

Janison: Trump the troll

Perhaps no one is more irritated than Sanders by Trump's they're-robbing-Bernie heckling of the Democrats. "President Trump, stay out of the Democratic Primary. Why don't you do your job for a change as president?" Sanders said on CNN on Monday night. As if he'd stop.

"They are staging a coup against Bernie!" Trump said in one tweet, conflating the primary process in American democracy with a sudden, violent and illegal overthrow of government.

Newsday's Dan Janison writes that Trump is feeding the belief he'd rather run against Sanders than Biden, who Trump was apparently so motivated to smear that he managed to get himself impeached.

Allegations of a coup and other fantasized conspiracies are issued so frequently from the White House and the Trump camp that they have all grown reliably predictable.

Virus expert on tightrope with Trump

Dr. Anthony Fauci, long a trusted face of federal health officials' response to outbreaks of new diseases, is navigating a tricky path to keep the public informed and not antagonize Trump.

“You should never destroy your own credibility. And you don't want to go to war with a president,” Fauci said in an interview with Politico. He has pushed back on reports that the White House has sought to muzzle him. On Tuesday, he took Trump on a tour of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which he has led for 35 years.

Trump offers optimistic — and what some experts say are unrealistic — forecasts, such as on the speed of vaccine development. The president suggested last week the number of U.S. cases had peaked and everyone would recover. He was wrong. Fauci is not into happy talk.

“I don't think that we are going to get out of this completely unscathed,” said Fauci. “I think that this is going to be one of those things we look back on and say boy, that was bad.”

Biden camp disses Comey endorsement

With Trump's endless rage against former FBI Director James Comey, it's easy to forget Democrats still hold a grudge over his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. When Comey, an ex-Republican, tweeted that he voted for Biden in the Virginia Democratic primary, the ex-veep's campaign responded with snark.

"Yes, customer service? I just received a package that I very much did not order. How can I return it, free of charge?" tweeted Biden's rapid-response director Andrew Bates, who worked for Clinton's 2016 campaign.

Comey, who previously donated to now-ex-candidate Amy Klobuchar, said in his tweet: "Voted in first Dem primary to support party dedicated to restoring values in WH. ... We need candidate who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office. There is a reason Trump fears @joebiden and roots for Bernie."

Bates later tweeted that his reaction "was meant to be a lighthearted joke - not a rejection. We appreciate the vote of anyone repelled by Donald Trump."

