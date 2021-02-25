Still in the crosshairs

President Joe Biden hasn't yet scheduled his first address to a joint session of Congress, but the acting chief of the Capitol Police warned House lawmakers Thursday that extremist militia groups are looking to the event with mass murder on their minds.

"We know that members of the militia groups that were present on Jan. 6 have stated their desires that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible with a direct nexus to the State of the Union," acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said Thursday. While presidents in their first year typically don't present an official State of the Union, Biden is considering delivering one, as Donald Trump did in 2017 and Barack Obama in 2009. No date has been set.

Pittman's comments to the House Appropriations Committee mark one of the first times law enforcement officials have publicly cited specific threats against the Capitol and lawmakers related to Biden's expected address. It's one reason Capitol Police have warned against relaxing any time soon the post-Jan. 6 security posture, which includes National Guard troops and razor-wire fencing surrounding Capitol. The Washington Post reported it was not clear whether other agencies also have identified threats to the Capitol during Biden’s first congressional address

Pittman and acting House Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett, whose predecessors were ousted swiftly after the insurrectionist rampage, were grilled about security failures that day, including a breakdown in communication to from commanders. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Republican from Washington state, said officers she was with during the attack "were getting no actual real communication, they were getting no leadership, they were getting no direction, there was no coordination and you could see the fear in their eyes."

Pittman responded by telling lawmakers that the department didn't follow protocols during the insurrection for how to deal with an emergency situation, largely because officers were so overwhelmed that commanders desperately threw themselves at the front lines.

Contradicting one detail in Senate testimony Tuesday by her predecessor as chief, Steven Sund, Pittman said an FBI intelligence warning on Jan. 5 made it to a lieutenant, not a sergeant. "That information was not then forwarded any further up the chain," she said. But she also said it would not have made a difference because it didn't lay out the size of the attack police would face by "thousands of American citizens."

Pittman said there were "well over 10,000" people on the Capitol grounds and about 800 people penetrated the building.

Biden orders airstrike

In his first known new military action as president, Biden ordered a series of airstrikes against suspected Iran-backed militias operating in eastern Syria in retaliation to recent deadly rocket attacks on a base in northern Iraq that houses U.S. and coalition troops and civilians.

"At President Biden's direction, U.S. military forces earlier this evening conducted airstrikes against infrastructure utilized by Iranian-backed militant groups in eastern Syria," Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said Thursday in a statement. "These strikes were authorized in response to recent attacks against American and Coalition personnel in Iraq, and to ongoing threats to those personnel."

Kirby identified the targets as positions held by two Iran-backed militias located along the Syria-Iraq border. "The operation sends an unambiguous message: President Biden will act to protect American and Coalition personnel," while also acting "in a deliberate manner that aims to de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq."

The attacks last week by Iran-backed forces injured an American service member and killed a civilian contractor.

Janison: Postal fix overdue

If it wasn't already clear after Biden put forward three nominees to assert Democratic control of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors, press secretary Jen Psaki said the president wants "leadership that can and will do a better job." That would seem to raise the chance of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy getting canceled by a revamped board.

But changes at the top won't instantly solve the pile of problems that afflicted the USPS well before Trump put his own smudged stamp on the agency, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

Postal service on a federal level is a little like mass transit on a New York State level. The elected executive exerts influence indirectly through board appointees. Fees charged to the public cannot cover costs, and labor efficiency, automation, debt and service delivery are constant issues.

The nonpartisan U.S. Government Accountability Office offered a bleak outlook in 2019 that is proving valid. The Postal Service had lost $69 billion over the previous 11 fiscal years — including $3.9 billion in 2018. Unfunded liabilities and debt had grown to double annual revenues. Expenses were growing faster than revenues. The volume of first-class mail was down while wage and benefit costs were rising, according to the GAO.

A basic dilemma lingers: How well will mail be delivered and at what cost?

Republicans harden COVID bill opposition

Republicans are closing ranks against Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, but Democratic leaders were poised to push the package with stimulus payments through the House on Friday.

They were hoping the Senate, where changes seem likely, would follow quickly enough to have legislation on Biden’s desk by mid-March, The Associated Press reported.

Not one Republican in either chamber had publicly said he or she would back the legislation, though a Politico/Morning Consult poll found it is favored by 76% of voters, including 60% of Republicans.

Minimum wage hike out of bill

The Senate's nonpartisan parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, ruled that the Democrats' can't include a minimum wage boost in the budget reconciliation package that contains the coronavirus legislation, CNN and others reported on Thursday night.

Had she ruled otherwise, the increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 hourly by 2025 could have been rolled into a bill that can be passed with a simple majority of the Senate. It would now require 60 votes to be filibuster-proof, needing Republican support that is out of reach.

The decision marks the end of an effort by the Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, to include the provision in the bill. But it also makes it easier for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to keep his members in line, because moderates Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia had balked at the $15 figure.

50 million doses, more to come

Biden on Thursday marked the 50 millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine given since his swearing-in. The moment came days after the nation reached the devastating milestone of 500,000 coronavirus deaths and ahead of a meeting with the nation’s governors on plans to speed distribution further.

"The more people get vaccinated, the faster we’re going to beat this pandemic," Biden said at the White House ceremony, noting that his administration is on course to exceed his promise to deliver 100 million shots in his first 100 days in office, a goal that caused debate on whether it was ambitious enough.

Biden noted predictions that by late spring there will be enough vaccine to administer to anyone that wants it, but getting enough people to trust it remains a problem. He promised a "massive campaign to educate people" about the safety and reliability of the vaccines as the nation aims to vaccinate about 80% of adults to reach herd immunity and end the pandemic.

