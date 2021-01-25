Goalposts moved

Donald Trump's long year of over-the-top overpromising about ending the coronavirus pandemic was the sickest joke of his presidency. Less than a week in office, just days after warning "things are going to continue to get worse before they get better," President Joe Biden on Monday stuck his neck out with more optimism about when "better" may arrive, with a hope of nearing "herd immunity" in the summer.

Was Biden's goal of 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations in 100 days too cautious and under-ambitious? Fielding questions from reporters, Biden said he now thinks the country can do 50% better in the coming weeks than he initially expected, and give 150 million vaccinations over the next 100 days. "I think with the grace of God, the goodwill of the neighbor and the creek not rising, as the old saying goes, I think we may be able to get that to 1.5 million a day, rather than 1 million a day," he said.

Despite current supply shortages that have brought vaccination programs in New York and elsewhere to a virtual halt, Biden also said that by this spring, he expects anyone who wants a vaccine to be able to get one. It wasn't clear whether that means late March, mid-June or sometime in between.

"It is going to be a logistical challenge that exceeds anything we've ever tried in this country, but I think we can do that," Biden said. To help make it happen, he is asking Congress for more than $400 billion to build up vaccination programs, as part of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief and stimulus package he is seeking. Biden said that by summer, "we're going to be well on our way to heading toward herd immunity" including making the vaccine available for children.

Even so, he warned the nation was going to be "in this for a while, and could see between "600,000 and 660,000 deaths before we begin to turn the corner in a major way." The current toll stands above 420,000.

"We will beat this, but we're still going to be talking about this in the summer. We're still going to be dealing with this issue in the early fall," Biden added. He also took the opportunity to remind Americans to wear face masks to slow the spread of the mutating coronavirus.

As of Sunday, the federal government had distributed 41.4 million vaccine doses to states and other jurisdictions. Of that, 21.8 million doses had been administered, or about 53%. About 3.2 million people had received their full two-dose vaccination, a little less than 1% of the population, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hurry up or wait? Both

Even as Biden stresses the urgency of getting the COVID-19 relief and stimulus package in place, he says it will take a few weeks for Democrats in Congress to decide whether they should forge ahead with an aid bill without GOP support.

"I don’t expect we know we’ll have an agreement … until we get right to the very end of this process, which will probably happen in a couple of weeks," he told reporters.

"Time is of the essence," he president said. "I prefer these things to be bipartisan," he also said. He dismissed the possibility of embracing a scaled-down bill to secure passage faster.

In addition to the new round of stimulus checks — Biden wants $1,400 this time — his proposal includes an increase and extension of emergency unemployment benefits set to expire in mid-March; an increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour; and hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments and schools.

If there is no deal that attracts Republicans, Democrats are making plans to use a budgetary tool known as "reconciliation," which would allow the package to pass with a simple majority vote in the Senate, instead of the 60 votes normally required for major legislation.

Biden: Trump trial 'has to happen'

As the House formally brought its article of impeachment against Trump to the Senate, setting the stage for trial, Biden said, Biden said, "I think it has to happen."

In a brief West Wing hallway interview with CNN, Biden acknowledged the potential delays for his legislative agenda and Cabinet nominees but said there would be "a worse effect if it didn't happen." He also predicted that the Democratic House impeachment mangers won't find the 17 Republican senators needed to convict Trump for inciting the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, partly because he's out of office. The outcome might be different, Biden said, if Trump had six months left on his term.

Trial arguments will begin the week of Feb. 8, and Democrats still haven't decided among themselves whether they want to hear any witnesses, which would lengthen the proceedings, nor have Republicans set out how they want it to play out.

One key difference from Trump's first impeachment trial a year ago is that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will not be part of it. The Constitution states that the Supreme Court’s chief justice must preside over a presidential impeachment trial, but Trump is no longer in office, so John Roberts is off the hook.

Instead, Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), the president pro tempore of the Senate as the longest-serving member of the majority party, is expected to preside. He still gets a vote on the verdict too, which Republicans criticized. "I like Sen. Leahy, but it’s a conflict of interest," said Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas). "He’s a juror. He shouldn’t be sitting as a judge."

Janison: Biden's socialisn't

Even with Biden's policies still unfolding, right-wing alarms and left-wing hopes about a radical shift in national economic philosophy appear on track to proving overblown, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

Biden has called for tax cuts for the poor and middle-income earners while proposing to roll back the giant tax cuts for corporations enacted three years ago. On Monday the president signed an executive order meant to boost government purchases of U.S.-made products.

Tariff talk from the Biden administration thus far sounds no less nationalistic than Trump's "Buy American" effort, with changes in details but no drastic transformation, the Wall Street Journal reports. In his inaugural speech last week, Biden inveighed against racism but sounded no trumpets on wealth inequality in the U.S.

As a senator from Delaware, Biden was viewed as far from anti-corporate, especially when it came to the DuPont chemical corporation, based in his home state.

In September, during the campaign, Trump declared at a rally: "Socialism is the mainstream of the Biden campaign." "I beat the socialist," Biden replied then, referring to Bernie Sanders. "That’s how I got elected

Giuliani sued for $1.3B by Dominion

Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit on Monday against Trump’s personal and election lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who led the former president’s efforts to spread baseless claims about the 2020 election, including evidence-free allegations that alleging without evidence that Dominion's systems were easily manipulated.

In a speech just before the Capitol was stormed on Jan. 6, Giuliani spoke of "crooked Dominion machines" that were used to steal the election.

The company faced such a mountain of threats and criticism that one of its top executives went into hiding. "Giuliani’s statements were calculated to — and did in fact — provoke outrage and cause Dominion enormous harm," the suit says. Dominion ha also sued conspiracy-theory-spouting lawyer Sidney Powell. Asked whether Dominion plans to sue Trump, its lawyer Thomas Clare said that the company has not ruled anybody out.

Giuliani denounced the lawsuit as "another act of intimidation by the hate-filled left-wing to wipe out and censor the exercise of free speech." asked whether Dominion plans to sue Trump, Clare said that the company has not ruled anybody out.

Harriet Tubman's bill coming due?

The Biden administration is "exploring ways to speed up" plans for to put the face of 19th century abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

During the final year of President Barack Obama's administration, Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew announced that Tubman's portrait would be on a redesigned $20 note, to be unveiled in 2020. But the plan was slow-walked under Trump, who regarded as one his favorite presidents the current face of the bill, Andrew Jackson, who owned slaves and pursued brutal policies against Native Americans. Trump disparaged the change in the currency as "pure political correctness" and suggested Tubman be put on the little-used $2 bill instead.

"It's important that our notes, our money — if people don't know what a note is — reflect the history and diversity of our country, and Harriet Tubman's image gracing the new $20 note would certainly reflect that," Psaki said at her daily briefing.

Tubman escaped slavery and helped lead more than 300 others to freedom in the years leading up to the Civil War. She supported the Union Army as a scout and spy.

