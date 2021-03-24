'Shame, shame, shame'

The latest eruption over the democratic process resounded in the Senate Wednesday with opposing sermons from Sen. Chuck Schumer and the man he succeeded as majority leader, Sen. Mitch McConnell. If nothing else, it showed the partisan fires of former President Donald Trump's impeachments still blazing two months into the administration of President Joe Biden.

The For the People Act, on which the Senate Rules and Administration Committee held a hearing Wednesday, is a major voting and ethics bill that Democrats hail and Republicans denounce. It's similar to the House-approved measure, which aims to boost voter participation by expanding early voting, reducing identification requirements, allowing same-day registration and mandating automatic registration for federal elections.

The legislation also would limit states' purging of voter rolls and allow former felons to vote, as well as require independent redistricting and more transparency in campaign finance.

Schumer (D-N.Y.) made a rare appearance before the panel. Scolding Republican efforts to do the opposite by imposing new election restrictions in several states, he said: "This is one of the most despicable things I've seen in all my years.

"Shame, shame shame," he chided. "I would like to ask my Republican colleagues: Why are you so afraid of democracy? Why — instead of trying to win voters over that you lost in the last election — are you trying to prevent them from voting?"

McConnell (R-Ky.) replied: "Talk about shame. If anybody ought to be feeling any shame around here, it’s turning the [Federal Election Commission] into a partisan prosecutor. The majority controlled by the president’s party to harass and intimidate the other side — that’s what you ought to be ashamed about." False claims of widespread voter fraud that once supported the GOP position have lost all credibility amid Trump's theatrics over losing the election.

Lacking the 60 votes needed for the legislation's approval, Democrats have discussed such tactical options as changing filibuster rules or breaking the measure into smaller parts. For now, the strategy seems to be forcing GOP lawmakers to record their negative positions on the bill, which is believed to be widely popular, like curbing access to assault weapons.

Border becomes Harris' hassle

Biden on Wednesday assigned Vice President Kamala Harris to handle efforts to ease the migration surge putting new pressure on the U.S. southern border. Part of her task involves dealing with Central American nations from which many would-be refugees are fleeing and arriving via Mexico. The rush includes many unaccompanied minors.

Biden in public remarks spoke of saddling Harris with a "tough job" for which she's equipped. "Needless to say, the work will not be easy," Harris said. "But it is important work." Factors driving the exodus are reported to include the coronavirus pandemic and severe storms.

EPA chief targets climate denial

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan vowed to help restore scientific integrity by updating policies, reports or data that may have been subjected to denial and manipulation under Trump.

"When politics drives science rather than science informing policy, we are more likely to make policy choices that sacrifice the health of the most vulnerable among us," Regan wrote to staff in a memo reported by NBC News. He said "manipulating, suppressing or otherwise impeding science has real world consequences for human health and the environment."

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg moved meanwhile to delete key deregulatory actions by the Trump administration.

They let the dogs in

First dogs Champ and Major Biden were back in Washington early Wednesday, after spending part of the month in Delaware, where Major underwent remedial training after causing a "minor injury" at the White House.

A spokesman for first lady Jill Biden, confirmed the dogs' return but did not specify when it happened. One of the family's two German shepherds could be seen in an Executive Residence photo posted by a Reuters reporter.

Crisis by the numbers

Each day, it seems, a new statistic fills out another part of the pandemic-economic picture.

For one, the Treasury Department announced Wednesday it has given out 127 million economic relief payments totaling $325 billion so far under the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief and stimulus package. For another, officials in more than 40 states have said they'll meet Biden's goal of making every adult eligible for a vaccine by May 1.

Meanwhile the U.S. total of coronavirus-related deaths comes to more than 558,000.

More coronavirus news

