Republican Bruce Blakeman was sworn in Monday as the 10th Nassau County Executive, vowing to change the property tax system, step up policing and push back against state mandates.

Blakeman, 66, of Atlantic Beach took the oath of office in a 1 p.m. ceremony drawing hundreds of attendees to the atrium of the Cradle of Aviation museum in Garden City. His wife, Segal, an attorney, administered the oath.

"Starting today, Nassau is normal again," Blakeman said in his speech.

"We have seen the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, but we can no longer be afraid. Yes, we still have challenges, but they are manageable," Blakeman said.

He is the county's 7th Republican to hold the executive office after defeating one-term Democrat Laura Curan in a marginal November victory.

The attorney, businessman and former Town of Hempstead councilman takes the reins two years into a pandemic that has disrupted nearly every facet of life.

While he supports vaccination and increased testing for COVID-19, he has rejected the efficacy of wearing masks and has refused to enforce the state's indoor mask mandate during a surge in virus cases. The indoor inauguration event did not require attendees to wear masks or to have been vaccinated.

Blakeman was the first presiding officer of the Nassau County legislature. His political journey has included unsuccessful runs for office: U.S. Senate, House of Representatives, New York City mayor, and state comptroller.

"My vision for Nassau County is for us to become the most exciting and vibrant place to live. Not just in America, but in the world. We will dare to be bold. We will leave no community behind," Blakeman said.

The inauguration event ushered in the county's new Republican slate: County Comptroller Elaine Phillips and county Clerk Maureen O'Connell also took their respective oaths of office.

New GOP District Attorney Anne Donnelly is expected to be sworn in on Wednesday in front of the county's new police academy.