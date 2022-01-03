TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Bruce Blakeman takes the reins in Nassau as county executive

Nassau County Executive Bruce A. Blakeman. Official inauguration

Nassau County Executive Bruce A. Blakeman. Official inauguration ceremony for North Hempstead's newly elected officials. Clinton G.Martin Park. Sunday January 02, 2022 Credit: Howard Simmons

By Candice Ferrette candice.ferrette@newsday.com @candiceferrette
Print

Republican Bruce Blakeman was sworn in Monday as the 10th Nassau County Executive, vowing to change the property tax system, step up policing and push back against state mandates.

Blakeman, 66, of Atlantic Beach took the oath of office in a 1 p.m. ceremony drawing hundreds of attendees to the atrium of the Cradle of Aviation museum in Garden City. His wife, Segal, an attorney, administered the oath.

"Starting today, Nassau is normal again," Blakeman said in his speech.

"We have seen the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, but we can no longer be afraid. Yes, we still have challenges, but they are manageable," Blakeman said.

He is the county's 7th Republican to hold the executive office after defeating one-term Democrat Laura Curan in a marginal November victory.

The attorney, businessman and former Town of Hempstead councilman takes the reins two years into a pandemic that has disrupted nearly every facet of life.

While he supports vaccination and increased testing for COVID-19, he has rejected the efficacy of wearing masks and has refused to enforce the state's indoor mask mandate during a surge in virus cases. The indoor inauguration event did not require attendees to wear masks or to have been vaccinated.

Blakeman was the first presiding officer of the Nassau County legislature. His political journey has included unsuccessful runs for office: U.S. Senate, House of Representatives, New York City mayor, and state comptroller.

"My vision for Nassau County is for us to become the most exciting and vibrant place to live. Not just in America, but in the world. We will dare to be bold. We will leave no community behind," Blakeman said.

The inauguration event ushered in the county's new Republican slate: County Comptroller Elaine Phillips and county Clerk Maureen O'Connell also took their respective oaths of office.

New GOP District Attorney Anne Donnelly is expected to be sworn in on Wednesday in front of the county's new police academy.

Candice Ferrette poses for an employee headshot at

Candice Ferrette covers Nassau County government and politics on Long Island. She has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011.

Latest Long Island News

A man died in a house fire early
Man dies in Brentwood house fire, police say
Mayor Eric Adams, right, visits The Cathedral Church
Adams: Revived NYPD anti-crime unit to target shootings
Carolyn Pokorny
Assistant U.S. attorney to oversee LI cases named
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone provides an update
Light flurries for most of LI, a possible 4 inches of snow for East End
The first phase of Westhampton Beach village's efforts
$3.3M grant to upgrade Westhampton Beach Village wastewater treatment plant
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, in her press
State surpasses 100 daily COVID-19 deaths for first time in nearly a year
Didn’t find what you were looking for?