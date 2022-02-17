The administration of Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman on Thursday began a mediation effort with three major public employee unions whose contracts with the county expired more than four years ago.

George Silver, a former deputy chief administrative judge for the New York City courts, is presiding over negotiations with top union leaders that began at county headquarters in Mineola on Thursday, Blakeman, a Republican, told Newsday.

The effort is Blakeman's first stab at resolving labor issues that bedeviled the administration of his predecessor, Democratic County Executive Laura Curran.

The county's deals with the Police Benevolent Association, Civil Service Employees Association and the Correction Officers Benevolent Association expired at the end of 2017.

The Curran administration was able to strike new deals with the police Detectives Association Inc. and the Superior Officers Association.

The Curran administration agreed in priniciple to a new deal with PBA leaders, but union members rejected the proposal.

Blakeman likened the mediation effort to the use of a "marriage counselor."

Blakeman said his "experience in the public and private sector has been that if you have an impasse, you try to resolve that impasse with an independent marriage counselor. I cannot understand why it's not in use more."

In a break with the Curran administration, no officials from the Nassau Interim Finance Authority are involved in the mediation discussions.

In 2018, NIFA hired labor lawyer Gary Dellaverson to participate in the negotiations.

Once the county and union leaders agree on a new contract, terms must be approved by union members and the County Legislature.

NIFA must sign off on a final deal.

"We want to see if the administration can come to an understanding. Then of course, the legislature would have to review that and then NIFA would weigh in on it," Blakeman said.

"If everybody sticks to their position, and doesn't hear from somebody independent as to areas that they might not have considered, or areas where they may be unreasonable, it's always good to get an independent opinion, " Blakeman told Newsday. "So that's why we agreed to mediation."