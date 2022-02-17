TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Bruce Blakeman begins mediation with three Nassau County unions

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has started a

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has started a mediation effort with major county unions in hopes of reaching new labor contracts. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottEidler
Print

The administration of Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman on Thursday began a mediation effort with three major public employee unions whose contracts with the county expired more than four years ago.

George Silver, a former deputy chief administrative judge for the New York City courts, is presiding over negotiations with top union leaders that began at county headquarters in Mineola on Thursday, Blakeman, a Republican, told Newsday.

The effort is Blakeman's first stab at resolving labor issues that bedeviled the administration of his predecessor, Democratic County Executive Laura Curran.

The county's deals with the Police Benevolent Association, Civil Service Employees Association and the Correction Officers Benevolent Association expired at the end of 2017.

The Curran administration was able to strike new deals with the police Detectives Association Inc. and the Superior Officers Association.

The Curran administration agreed in priniciple to a new deal with PBA leaders, but union members rejected the proposal.

Blakeman likened the mediation effort to the use of a "marriage counselor."

Blakeman said his "experience in the public and private sector has been that if you have an impasse, you try to resolve that impasse with an independent marriage counselor. I cannot understand why it's not in use more."

In a break with the Curran administration, no officials from the Nassau Interim Finance Authority are involved in the mediation discussions.

In 2018, NIFA hired labor lawyer Gary Dellaverson to participate in the negotiations.

Once the county and union leaders agree on a new contract, terms must be approved by union members and the County Legislature.

NIFA must sign off on a final deal.

"We want to see if the administration can come to an understanding. Then of course, the legislature would have to review that and then NIFA would weigh in on it," Blakeman said.

"If everybody sticks to their position, and doesn't hear from somebody independent as to areas that they might not have considered, or areas where they may be unreasonable, it's always good to get an independent opinion, " Blakeman told Newsday. "So that's why we agreed to mediation."

Headshot of Newsday employee Scott Eidler on June

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

Latest Long Island News

Kevin Rollins in 2017.
Mother of man who fatally overdosed at Nassau jail files $20M wrongful death lawsuit
Congressman Tom Suozzi, Democratic candidate for governor, announces
Suozzi makes a case for Democratic support in governor's race
Investigators Thursday near the Coram home where a
1 killed in 'home invasion that went bad,' Suffolk's top cop says
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative
Judge: Trump must testify in NY investigation
Attorney General Letitia James speaks at the state
AG James criticizes Cuomo in Democratic convention address
COVID-19 vaccine card at a New York Health
Feds: LI nurse, Marine Corps reservist charged in scheme to distribute fraudulent vaccination cards
Didn’t find what you were looking for?