Nassau County Executive-elect Bruce Blakeman announces transition team
Nassau County Executive-elect Bruce Blakeman has tapped more than 50 people to serve on an advisory transition team before he takes office on Jan. 1, officials announced.
The panel includes leaders in academia, health care, public policy and law enforcement.
The group also includes Republicans and Democrats from the public and private sectors
"This transition team is united in its mission to make Nassau County more affordable and safer while creating new jobs and growing the economy," Blakeman said in a statement. "I look forward to working with these dedicated professionals and thank them for their public service and commitment to our community,"
Transition team members include:
Kevin Law, partner of Tritec Real Estate
Matt Cohen, President of the Long Island Association
Northwell Health CEO Michael Dowling
Nassau County Health Commissioner Larry Eisenstein
Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder
Hofstra University President Susan Poser
SUNY Old Westbury President Timothy Sams
Adelphi University President Christine Riordan
Susan Lucci, actor and longtime Nassau County resident
Long Island Contractors' Association Executive Director Marc Herbst
Long Island Builders Institute CEO Mitchell Pally
Hempstead Town Clerk Kate Murray
Senior Hempstead Town Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby
Jeffrey Reynolds, CEO of the Family and Children’s Association
Long Island Hispanic Bar Association President Liza Milgrim
North Park Community Development Corporation CEO Anissa Moore
The panel will meet for the first time Monday to discuss issues such as economic development, emergency response, taxes and public safety, according to officials in the incoming administration.
Transition chairman Christopher McGrath
said the meeting agenda was not finalized, but the administration has identified areas of concern.
The meeting will be private, McGrath said.
