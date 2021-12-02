Nassau County Executive-elect Bruce Blakeman has tapped more than 50 people to serve on an advisory transition team before he takes office on Jan. 1, officials announced.

The panel includes leaders in academia, health care, public policy and law enforcement.

The group also includes Republicans and Democrats from the public and private sectors

"This transition team is united in its mission to make Nassau County more affordable and safer while creating new jobs and growing the economy," Blakeman said in a statement. "I look forward to working with these dedicated professionals and thank them for their public service and commitment to our community,"

Transition team members include:

Kevin Law, partner of Tritec Real Estate

Matt Cohen, President of the Long Island Association

Northwell Health CEO Michael Dowling

Nassau County Health Commissioner Larry Eisenstein

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder

Hofstra University President Susan Poser

SUNY Old Westbury President Timothy Sams

Adelphi University President Christine Riordan

Susan Lucci, actor and longtime Nassau County resident

Long Island Contractors' Association Executive Director Marc Herbst

Long Island Builders Institute CEO Mitchell Pally

Hempstead Town Clerk Kate Murray

Senior Hempstead Town Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby

Jeffrey Reynolds, CEO of the Family and Children’s Association

Long Island Hispanic Bar Association President Liza Milgrim

North Park Community Development Corporation CEO Anissa Moore

The panel will meet for the first time Monday to discuss issues such as economic development, emergency response, taxes and public safety, according to officials in the incoming administration.

Transition chairman Christopher McGrath

said the meeting agenda was not finalized, but the administration has identified areas of concern.

The meeting will be private, McGrath said.

