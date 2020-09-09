He knew it wasn't like flu

There's no decrying "anonymous sources" on this one. President Donald Trump said what author Bob Woodward says he said. The audio recorder was on for nine hours of interviews that surfaced Wednesday from the veteran journalist's forthcoming book on the Trump presidency, "Rage."

As the global pandemic was exploding in New York and other U.S. epicenters, Trump in public continued to minimize the danger. That was intentional, he told Woodward on March 21: “I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down because I don’t want to create a panic.”

Nearly two months had passed since Trump was warned on Jan. 28 he was facing "the biggest national security threat" of his presidency. Ten days later, he confided to Woodward the coronavirus was a far greater threat to life than the flu and, ominously, could spread through air.

“You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed,” Trump said on Feb. 7 call. “And so that’s a very tricky one. That’s a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flus” — perhaps five times deadlier. He repeated for emphasis: "This is deadly stuff.” (Listen to the interview recordings.)

If Trump was going for calm, what he caused was an unbearably tragic complacency, a false sense of security as the storm approached. February came and went, with Trump still falsely comparing COVID-19 to the flu into March and predicting it would soon disappear. Time was wasted that could have been used to start social distancing, shutdowns, mask-wearing and a ramping up of medical equipment supply chains when experts believe it could have saved thousands of lives.

“Trump never did seem willing to fully mobilize the federal government and continually seemed to push problems off on the states,” Woodward writes in the book, due out next Tuesday.

More than 190,000 Americans are dead — by far the world's worst toll. But Trump appeared before reporters at the White House Wednesday afternoon with no apologies, no regrets. "I love our country. And I don’t want people to be frightened,” Trump said. “We have to have leadership. We have to show leadership. And the last thing you want to do is create a panic in a country,” he said.

General alarm: 'Dangerous,' 'unfit'

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis and former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, both original members of the Trump Cabinet, shared alarm and disgust over Trump's behavior, according to Woodward.

Mattis is quoted as telling Coats that Trump had "no moral compass" and is “dangerous” and “unfit” for the presidency. “Maybe at some point we’re going to have to stand up and speak out,” Mattis told Coats during a conversation in May 2019, after the defense secretary and retired four-star general had quit, the book recounts. "There may be a time when we have to take collective action.”

Mattis said he ultimately resigned after he was blindsided by Trump's announcement that he would withdraw troops from Syria. Woodward quotes Mattis as saying the decision "went beyond stupid to felony stupid."

The book also provides another a new of Trump expressing contempt for military leaders. He is quoted as telling trade adviser Peter Navarro in a 2017 meeting that “my (expletive) generals are a bunch of (expletives)" — employing a sexual and sexist vulgarity used to describe weakness and/or cowardice. "They care more about their alliances than they do about trade deals.”

Coats during his tenure "continued to harbor the secret belief … that (Russian leader Vladimir) Putin had something on Trump," according to Woodward. Coats and his top staff couldn't find proof, but reasoned: "How else to explain the president's behavior? Coats could see no other explanation."

Whitewashed Russia, white supremacists?

A whistleblower complaint from a Homeland Security official charges two top Trump appointees at the department, including acting Secretary Chad Wolf, repeatedly sought to censor or stop reports on Russian influence activities in the United States, including the threat of election interference. In one such instance, wrote Brian Murphy, Wolf told him in July an unreleased report "made the president look bad."

Murphy objected to Wolf’s instruction, “stating that it was improper to hold a vetted intelligence product for reasons [of] political embarrassment,” his complaint said. Murphy was in charge of intelligence and analysis at DHS until a recent demotion after his clashes with bosses.

Murphy also alleges that two months earlier, Wolf told him to stop producing intelligence assessments on Russia and shift the focus on election interference to China and Iran. He said Wolf told him “that these instructions specifically originated from White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien.”

In another part of the complaint, Murphy said DHS second-in-command Ken Cuccinelli ordered Murphy to downplay intelligence about violent white supremacists to make the threat appear “less severe” and play up evidence of “left-wing” violence.

The White House and DHS did not respond to requests for comment, The Washington Post reported.

Janison: Trump's 'self' government

Imagine a president passively stalling amid warnings of a military invasion. With Trump, it's easy if you try. Nobody should be shocked to hear the revelations from the Woodward book, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

Evidence has mounted for years that Trump uses his administration to promote his image to his fan base, not to effectively govern the nation. Examples of his self-service mount as the election campaign intensifies.

The Justice Department under Attorney General William Barr acts like Trump's taxpayer-funded law firm — now defending him in a lawsuit over a rape allegation from when he was a private citizen in the 1990s. He used the White House as his convention stage and brought in uniformed Border Patrol for the partisan event. More than other presidents, Trump has treated the grounds as his private property, and the uniformed personnel as his valets.

As for his handling of the pandemic, with 190,000 dead, it's too late for a rapid response.

Rocket Man rocks Trump's world

Trump hasn't made a nuclear deal with Kim Jong Un, but he told Woodward the North Korean leader has given him ghastly gossip to share. Kim "tells me everything," including how the dictator had his uncle, Jang Song Thaek, executed for suspected disloyalty.

(Last year, Trump privately told supporters that after the killing, Kim displayed his head for others to see, The Washington Post reported.).

Trump proudly showed Woodward letters he has received from Kim, addressing Trump as "Excellency" and reflecting on their personal meetings as a "precious memory" that has showed how the "deep and special friendship between us will work as a magical force." The president said he found Kim to be "far beyond smart." Describing their personal chemistry is like, Trump said: “You meet a woman. In one second, you know whether or not it’s going to happen."

Trump told Woodward he is determined to continue pushing for a nuclear agreement and said that U.S. intelligence agencies like the CIA have "no idea" how to negotiate over North Korea's nuclear arsenal. "It's really like, you know, somebody that's in love with a house and they just can't sell it," the president said.

Amid the belligerent exchanges early in Trump's term, Trump’s national security team worried about a nuclear war, Woodward wrote. Mattis slept in his clothes to be ready in the event of a North Korean missile launch and repeatedly went to the Washington National Cathedral to pray.

Biden: A betrayal 'beyond despicable'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden went to Michigan Wednesday to sell his economic plan but that news was partly submerged by his expression of outrage over the Woodward book's bombshells.

He accused Trump of "a life-and-death betrayal of the American people" in soft-pedaling the coronavirus threat earlier this year. "He knew it and purposely played it down. Worse, he lied to the American people. He knowingly and willingly lied," Biden said. "It's beyond despicable. It's a dereliction of duty. It's a disgrace. He failed to do his job on purpose."

Biden in a CNN interview suggested a motive: "It was all about making sure the stock market didn't come down, that his wealthy friends didn't lose any money, and that he could say anything, that in fact anything that happened had nothing to do with him,"

The former vice president rolled out a plan to stop businesses from moving jobs overseas in one of the nation's most important battlegrounds in November's election. Under Biden's tax policy, he would impose a surtax on profits from American companies that produce goods overseas and then sell those goods back into the U.S. market. There would be a tax credit for "companies making investments that will create jobs for American workers."

