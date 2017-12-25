Kim Brandeau, a Bellone administration budget aide, is leaving the Suffolk County job to become a deputy to new Nassau Comptroller Jack Schnirman.

Brandeau, a $119,381-a-year chief budget examiner, earlier worked with Schnirman when she was Brookhaven’s comptroller and finance director and he was deputy supervisor to then-Town Supervisor Brian Foley.

During her 30-year career, Brandeau not only worked for the town and the county executive, but also spent eight years in the county legislature’s Office of Budget Review.