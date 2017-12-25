TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 37° Good Morning
Overcast 37° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics

Brandeau to move from Bellone post in Suffolk to Nassau comptroller

Kim Brandeau, seen here on Feb. 1, 2006.

Kim Brandeau, seen here on Feb. 1, 2006. Photo Credit: Newsday / Daniel Goodrich

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Kim Brandeau, a Bellone administration budget aide, is leaving the Suffolk County job to become a deputy to new Nassau Comptroller Jack Schnirman.

Brandeau, a $119,381-a-year chief budget examiner, earlier worked with Schnirman when she was Brookhaven’s comptroller and finance director and he was deputy supervisor to then-Town Supervisor Brian Foley.

During her 30-year career, Brandeau not only worked for the town and the county executive, but also spent eight years in the county legislature’s Office of Budget Review.

Headshot

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

The Rev. Larry D. Jennings Sr. of Bethel Church windows to get a new lease on life
Chris Grella searches for the source of contamination Beach contamination possible sources notified
The Black Sheep Ale House in Mineola, Oct. Proposed beer garden faces neigborhood opposition
Republican Tom Lohmann DA investigator supported for vacant board seat
The Hempstead Harbor Trail in Port Washington, which State award to help town expand nature trail
Trotta, Cilmi vie for Suffolk legislature GOP post
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE