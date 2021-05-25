Voters in Suffolk County's 3rd legislative district went to the polls Tuesday in a special election between former Democratic legislator Kate Browning and Republican union official James Mazzarella.

The winner will represent the district in south-central Brookhaven Town until the end of the year. The seat has been vacant since former Legis. Rudy Sunderman (R-Shirley) resigned in March.

Mazzarella, 55, of Moriches, and Browning, 61, of Shirley, are expected to run against each other again in November for a full two-year term.

Mazzarella, who also has the Conservative Party ballot line, is secretary-treasurer of Long Island Public Service Employees union Local 342.

Browning, code enforcement director for Babylon Town, had represented the 3rd District until 2017, when she reached the county term limit of 12 consecutive years in office.

Republican district voters sued to get Browning off the ballot earlier this year, saying she could not run because she already had reached term limits under county law.

A lower court agreed on April 26 and ordered her name off the ballot. But an appellate court panel reversed that decision on May 5, ruling that the county law does not impose a lifetime term limit.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

More than 1,600 people already had cast votes in the race before Election Day in early voting or with absentee ballots, officials said. About 750 registered Democrats and 650 Republicans had voted in the race as of Monday afternoon, according to the Suffolk County Board of Elections. The rest are registered with other political parties or have no party affiliation.

"It is likely that the race for this highly competitive district will come down to absentees — since 1,300 absentees have been returned already and only 3,300 have been cast on machines so far," Republican elections commissioner Nicholas LaLota said Tuesday afternoon.

Absentee votes will be tabulated beginning June 2, officials said.

There are 51,689 registered voters in the district.

LaLota said there were minor issues Tuesday at some polling sites, and any problems were resolved quickly.

The winner of Tuesday's special election will be sworn into the Suffolk County Legislature soon after the elections board certifies the vote, legislative spokeswoman Jacqueline Routh said.

The legislature has 10 Democrats, six Republicans, one Conservative and one vacancy.

The 3rd district seat opened on March 21, when Sunderman stepped down to become deputy director of the Suffolk County Fire Academy.

Sunderman, 51, of Mastic, pleaded guilty on March 19 to misdemeanor filing of a false financial disclosure form with the county ethics board about his job with the Centereach Fire District, prosecutors said. Sunderman said his resignation was not related to his criminal case.