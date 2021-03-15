TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau GOP picks Bruce Blakeman to challenge Laura Curran

Nassau Republicans have named Bruce Blakeman, a Hempstead Town Council member, as their candidate for Nassau County executive in November. Blakeman, an attorney, will face Democratic County Executive Laura Curran.. Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

By Candice Ferrette candice.ferrette@newsday.com @candiceferrette
Republican Town of Hempstead Councilman Bruce Blakeman, a perennial figure in local and regional politics, will run for Nassau Ccounty executive, challenging incumbent Democrat Laura Curran in November.

Nassau Republican Committee Chairman Joseph Cairo is expected to formally announce Blakeman's nomination Monday evening, officials said.

Blakemen, 65, of Atlantic Beach, is an attorney who was once a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Blakeman served as the first presiding officer of the Nassau County Legislature in 1996, when the county abandoned the former Board of Supervisors structure.

His political career also includes an unsuccessful bids for state comptroller in 1998, U.S. Senate in 2010 and U.S. House of Representatives in 2014.

In an interview, Blakeman said he plans to bring "fairness back to the [property] assessment system in Nassau."

"This is not a program that is working and it is not a program that is fair," Blakeman said.

Check back for more on this developing story.

