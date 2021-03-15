Republican Town of Hempstead Councilman Bruce Blakeman, a perennial figure in local and regional politics, will run for Nassau Ccounty executive, challenging incumbent Democrat Laura Curran in November.

Nassau Republican Committee Chairman Joseph Cairo is expected to formally announce Blakeman's nomination Monday evening, officials said.

Blakemen, 65, of Atlantic Beach, is an attorney who was once a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Blakeman served as the first presiding officer of the Nassau County Legislature in 1996, when the county abandoned the former Board of Supervisors structure.

His political career also includes an unsuccessful bids for state comptroller in 1998, U.S. Senate in 2010 and U.S. House of Representatives in 2014.

In an interview, Blakeman said he plans to bring "fairness back to the [property] assessment system in Nassau."

"This is not a program that is working and it is not a program that is fair," Blakeman said.

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Joe Biden administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Check back for more on this developing story.