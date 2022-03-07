Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has ousted the Democratic chairman of the board controlling Nassau University Medical Center and replaced him with a major Republican fundraiser and financial adviser.

On Friday, Blakeman, also a Republican, appointed Matthew Bruderman 50, of Centre Island, as the new chairman, replacing Edward Farbenblum, who will return to his seat on the hospital's board of trustees.

The Nassau Health Care Corp., or NuHealth, is a nonprofit benefit corporation that runs the county's only public hospital and nursing home, the A. Holly Patterson Extended Care Facility in Uniondale.

Former County Executive Laura Curran picked Farbenblum to serve as chairman in May 2021. Farbenblum is an owner of numerous nursing homes in New York State and has touted his ability to turn around distressed hospitals.

Blakeman defeated Curran, a Democrat, in her bid for a second term.

Under state law, the County Executive has the power to appoint the board's chairman.

Bruderman's appointment to the board was effective last Tuesday and lasts until Feb. 28, 2027.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In a statement, the new board chairman said he looked "forward to using my extensive experience in business and healthcare to restore NUMC to sound fiscal footing and allow the county's critical safety net hospital to serve Nassau residents for decades to come."

Bruderman served on Blakeman's transition team and is chairman of Bruderman Brothers, LLC and Bruderman Assett Management. His family's investment business was founded in 1879 in Belgium.

Last month, Bruderman and his wife, Kerri Beth, hosted a fundraiser for New York gubernatorial candidate, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) at their home.

Former Vice President Mike Pence attended, and the event raised $500,000 for Zeldin's run, according to a news release.

A major Republican backer, Bruderman donated $200,000 to the Nassau Republican Committee in October 2021, and $10,000 to Blakeman's campaign on Jan. 25, state election records show.

Blakeman told Newsday in a statement that Bruderman "will work with the Board, administration and staff to improve the quality of services and bring new revenue opportunities" to NuHealth.

In an interview with Newsday, Farbenblum questioned the validity of Bruderman's appointment to the board.

Curran appointed Ann Kayman to a board seat on Dec. 17 to succeed trustee Warren Zysman.

But County Attorney Thomas Adams, a former Republican State Supreme Court Judge, wrote in a letter to Farbenblum on Monday that Kayman's appointment was "premature relative to the Board's staggered terms, and therefore ultra vires."

A Latin legal phrase, "ultra vires" means beyond one's legal authority.

Farbenblum said Blakeman should file a motion in court to determine whether Kayman's appointment was valid.

"The current County Executive has some objection to the validity of that appointment. I haven't seen any legal opinion or backup as of yet," Farbenblum said.

Nonetheless, Farbenblum said he would back Blakeman's pick to replace him.

"Any help I can offer to his new chairman, I'm there," he said. "The County Executive assures me that his appointments are people who understand distressed [hospital] turnarounds."

Dr. Anthony Boutin, chief executive and president, said of Bruderman in a statement: "His strong business and healthcare background will be a valuable asset as we work to provide world class care to Nassau’s most vulnerable residents."