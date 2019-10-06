TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Morning
SEARCH
60° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics

Asian-American council seeks apology from Nassau County Legis. Siela Bynoe

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottyEidz
Print

Nassau's Asian American Advisory Council has called on county Legis. Siela Bynoe (D-Westbury) to apologize to the county Office of Asian American Affairs and the Asian community, in part for her vote in April against creation of the office.

Council secretary Ammad Sheikh wrote to legislative Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams (D-Freeport) on Sept. 23, asking that Bynoe "extend an apology" and meet with the council. The council advises the Asian American Affairs office, which serves as a bridge between county government and Asian Americans.

Bynoe was the only county lawmaker to vote against the office's formation. In a Sept. 26 letter to Sheikh, Bynoe expressed concern that the Asian American office, as structured, would "dilute the effectiveness" of the county Office of Minority Affairs, which seeks to increase the number of minority contractors Nassau hires.  

Sheikh told Abrahams the Asian-American Advisory Council held an emergency meeting Sept. 23 to request Bynoe's apology for "her antagonism towards the Asian community."

Sheikh said Bynoe, an African American, "communicated" to council chairwoman Isma Chaudhry that the Asian American Affairs Office charter "stood in opposition to the interests of 'her community' … " 

Sheikh said, "actively favoring one minority community over another is a disservice to the office she holds."

Bynoe denied making the remark to Chaudhry.

Bynoe told Sheikh she had, "concerns about the details of the structure and role," of the Asian American Affairs office. Bynoe said her views about the office were, "not in any way indicative of 'favoring one minority community over another.'"

Last Thursday, Chaudhry wrote to Abrahams expressing concern about Bynoe's letter to Sheikh. But "in the interest of goodwill, at this juncture, we should respectfully agree to disagree on the statement of facts and events," Chaudhry said.

Abrahams said, “We take to heart what the South Asian, Pacific community has mentioned." But he said Bynoe, "represents the interests throughout her district. She takes much pride in that. Unfortunately, it escalated to letters and conversations, and so forth."

Headshot of Newsday employee Scott Eidler on June

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Work on the Long Island Rail Road's Third Experts concerned about how MTA will pay its bills
A deer crashed through a window at Bea.you.tiful 'Scary' deer bolts in and out of LI hair salon, owner says
South Huntington Deputy Superintendent Joseph Centamore shows how South Huntington putting $115M bond on table
This Islip property is $995,000. $995,000 Islip home comes with storied past
Clock tower in the small downtown area on Law ushers in sewers in Kings Park
Oyster Bay supervisor Joseph Saladino at the town's Oyster Bay board OKs tentative $306M budget
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search