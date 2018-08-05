Local Democratic activist Carol Gordon's effort to run a party primary against freshman State Sen. John Brooks appears in in trouble.

Gordon filed 1,013 signatures to get on the primary ballot — 13 more than the minimum required. But opponents filed objections and a state elections board hearing officer found 558 of the signatures were invalid, largely because those who signed did not live in the district or are not Democrats.

The state elections board is expected to act on the hearing officer’s recommendation at its meeting Wednesday . The state board acts on the petitions since the 8th District spans Nassau and Suffolk counties. However, Gordon is in discussions with attorney Peter Tilem about options including suing the board to keep her on the Sept 13 primary ballot.

Gordon said she is running a primary because Brooks was a Republican when he first ran for the seat and only changed parties after the fact. “When I ran Democrats didn’t care,” she said. “They kicked me to the curb and then helped Brooks to run.”

Gordon, 65, of Massapeaqua, ran unsuccessfully for State Senate against former GOP Sen. Charles Fuschillo in 2010 and 2012.