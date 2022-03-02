Nassau County Legis. Carrié Solages (D-Lawrence) has announced his candidacy for Congress in the Fourth District, joining Democratic primary contestants including Nassau Legis. Siela Bynoe (D-Westbury) and former Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen.

Gillen, Bynoe and Solages announced their candidacies after Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) said in February she would retire at the end of the year after four terms in Congress.

In a statement announcing his candidacy, Solages said he would focus on issues such as crime, rising property taxes and inflation.

"I chose to run because our county and our country are still hurting as we recover from two years of stagnation," Solages said in a statement.

"Our region desperately needs strong political leaders who can produce results," he said. "My campaign for U.S. Congress seeks to unify frustrated citizens within the Fourth Congressional District."

Solages, 42, first was elected to the Nassau County Legislature in 2011.

Solages, an attorney and former Bronx prosecutor, is a prominent member of Long Island’s Haitian-American community. His sister is state Assemb. Michaelle Solages (D-Elmont).

The Fourth Congressional District covers southwestern and central portions of Nassau County, including Hempstead Town.

Solages' district in the Nassau legislature includes Elmont, Valley Stream, South Floral Park, Inwood and parts of North Woodmere and Lawrence.

Last year, Solages, Bynoe and Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams (D-Freeport) — the only Black Nassau County legislators — opposed the county’s police reform proposal.

The lawmakers said the plan by then-Democratic Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder would not substantially improve oversight of the county police department.

In 2018, Solages resolved a domestic violence case involving his arrest for allegedly assaulting his son’s mother and endangering her teenage daughter, by admitting to reduced charges of disorderly conduct.

Solages was required to complete a 26-week batterer intervention program and undergo drug testing under a plea deal in which two misdemeanor charges were reduced to noncriminal violations.

At the time, Solages said he was, "very glad that the criminal charges were dropped. I’m very glad that I’ve been able to maintain that I have not committed any criminal offense."

Solages did not respond immediately on Wednesday to a request for comment about his congressional candidacy.