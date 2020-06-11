Representative, 4th Congressional District. 

Cindy Grosz

Republican

BACKGROUND: Grosz, 57, of Woodmere is a radio personality and activist who has advocated for education issues. As an adviser on the National Diversity Coalition for Trump, she attended the opening of the American embassy in Jerusalem in May 2018 in support. She witnessed the signing of President Donald Trump's executive order on anti-Semitism. She previously worked as a teacher in the New York City Department of Education at a Queens elementary school and holds a bachelor's degree from New York University in Manhattan and a master's degree from Adelphi University in Garden City.

ISSUES: In her first run for elected office, Grosz says if elected she "would help President Trump with the agenda he started in the first term of his administration and continue them." She said she would prioritize policy that would support businesses and bolster safety in the district. If elected, She said she supports the U.S. Constitution, in particular the First and Second Amendments and would work to protect those rights. "Kathleen Rice has not been able to bring any benefits to our district. Her lack of success has been promoting the impeachment of President Trump rather than focusing on constituents' needs," Grosz said. "I am not a career politician and I have a chance to flip this seat for President Trump, for Long Island and for the country. We haven't been doing great here for a long time and I want to make NY-4 great again."