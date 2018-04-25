Clams à la Cohen

Perhaps it wasn’t such a “stupid question” when Donald Trump was asked if would consider a presidential pardon for Michael Cohen.

Premature, yes, but less so than on Tuesday, now that Trump’s personal lawyer/fixer says he will assert his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination to avoid questioning in the lawsuit against him by porn star Stormy Daniels.

Cohen’s statement to a federal judge in Los Angeles cited “the ongoing criminal investigation by the FBI and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.”

Cohen’s $130,000 hush-money payment to Daniels during the 2016 campaign to keep under wraps her story of a sexual fling with Trump is among the matters under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York.

Cohen said that FBI agents had seized “various electronic devices and documents in my possession” with information about the payoff. The raid infuriated Trump, opening to prosecutorial scrutiny Cohen’s work on Trump’s behalf — a portion of which may not be covered by attorney-client privilege.

Another Trump lawyer told the judge in New York who is sorting out privilege claims that the president “will make himself available, as needed” to review seized materials, Newsday’s John Riley reports.

No right to know

Get The 1600 newsletter Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Besides serving as budget director, Mick Mulvaney is President Donald Trump’s interim director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The way Mulvaney disparages its mission, you’d think it was a protection racket.

Mulvaney told an appreciative crowd of bankers and lending industry officials that he want to cut off public access to the bureau’s database of consumer complaints against financial companies.

“I don’t see anything in here that says I have to run a Yelp for financial services sponsored by the federal government,” Mulvaney said, holding up a copy of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial law that created the CFPB.

Consumer be extra wary: The bureau already has dramatically cut back on enforcement.

Mulvaney: They paid, I played

Mulvaney also painted a vivid picture for the bankers of how lobbyists seeking his attention could get in the fast lane when he was a House member.

“If you’re a lobbyist who never gave us money, I didn’t talk to you. If you’re a lobbyist who gave us money, I might talk to you,” Mulvaney said. Sounds like justs the kind of pay-for-play influence-peddling that Trump denounced as a candidate promising to drain the swamp.

Janison: The bottomless line

If there ever was a real ideological battle in America over federal debt and deficits, it is over. Red ink won, writes Newsday’s Dan Janison.

The federal deficit will cross the trillion-dollar mark by 2020, according to nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projections, and the federal deficit will nearly double from $14.7 trillion in fiscal year 2017 to $28.7 trillion in 2029.

But no worries, say those who believe last year’s tax cuts will stimulate the economy — revenues will catch up at some later date.

Click here for an explainer with graphics of debt and deficit projections by Newsday’s Caroline Curtin.

Never mind what he said

Calling on the Supreme Court to uphold the third version of Trump’s travel ban, the government’s lawyer urged the justices to disregard Trump’s campaign tweets and statements that targeted Muslims.

Lower courts saw Trump’s words as a sign of discriminatory intent, but Solicitor General Noel Francisco said “those statements should be out of bounds” because Trump wasn’t yet in office.

A majority of the justices seemed sympaethic during oral arguments to the notionthat the courts should not second-guess a president with access to secret intelligence information on a national security matter.

Click here for audio of the arguments

Will Jackson pull plug?

Trump’s nomination of Ronny Jackson for Secretary of Veterans Affairs is suffering new complications and The Washington Post said the Navy doctor told colleagues he is considering withdrawing.

Among the misdeeds alleged if not substantiated in a summary from Senate Democrats: that Jackson wrecked a government car while driving drunk, improperly dispensed pain medication and prescribed himself a stash of controlled substances.

Jackson, a Navy rear admiral, denied allegations of bad behavior and that he wrecked a car.

Trump spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says that Jackson’s “record as a White House physician has been impeccable,” but the White House is “continuing to look at the situation.”

Yeezy does it

Twitter blew up, whatever that means, over pro-Trump tweets from Kanye West. “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him,” said West. “We are both dragon energy.” Whatever that means.

That got a retweet from Trump: “Thank you Kanye, very cool!” it said. So did West’s tweet of a Trump-autographed MAGA hat.

What else is happening: