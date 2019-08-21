Fishermen from across Long Island sounded off about the state’s draft plan to overhaul the commercial fisheries licensing system, with some outraged at the prospect of losing long-held permits.

Two dozen fishermen showed up at the Bishop Molloy Recreational Center in Point Lookout Tuesday to weigh in on the plan drafted by Maine fisheries consultant George Lapointe, who was brought in by the state to help update a licensing system many argue keeps young fishermen out the industry. Another hearing is scheduled for Wednesday night in East Hampton.

Among Lapointe's proposals are: re-establishing a minimum $15,000 annual income from commercial fishing to qualify for licenses, eliminating a requirement that heirs of fishermen live in the same homes to inherit licenses, and starting an apprenticeship program for younger fishermen currently locked out of licensing allocations.

Lapointe’s recommendations didn’t include a plan to buy back long-held licenses, a fact some have grumbled over, or to allow the sale or transfer of permits — something he said should be looked at in three to five years, once current issues are resolved.

Richard Hunter, 76, a longtime commercial fisherman from Queens Village who fishes from Freeport, said governmental restrictions on catching fish, rising expenses and other factors would make it nearly impossible for him to meet the recommended $15,000 annual income threshold for three consecutive years. “You tell me I’ve got to show $15,000 in income?” he said. “What do I got? Sea bass is closed more than it’s open … How do I show this?”

He said he’s become a “one-man band,” on the water, and winter fishing was “lousy.” Commercial fishing, he said, was never a job "you retire from. You retire into" it, supplementing his meager pension and Social Security. He urged officials not to take it away.

“This is people’s lives,” he said after the meeting. “What’s the rush” to take away licenses?

Lapointe has pointed out that around a third of the more than 950 commercial food-fish licenses issued in the state are not actively fished. Retiring some of those licenses could allow the state to reissue permits to closed fisheries such as fluke or striped bass, where past permit or tag holders hold sway.



Joseph Finke, an Oyster Bay fisherman, noted an inequity in the system that allows fishermen who form corporations to transfer their fishing licenses with the company if it is sold.

He noted 34 corporations have sold licenses in recent years, including six based out of state. Independent fishermen with licenses in their name are barred from selling or transferring licenses.

“It’s totally unfair treatment and it’s got to stop,” he said.

James Schneider, a party boat captain from Huntington, downplayed reported conflicts between party and commercial fishermen in weighing against taking away licenses. “Nobody who’s a legitimate commercial fisherman should ever be stripped of their license.”

Mike Jacobs, a commercial fishermen from Wantagh, said the state’s low allocation of fluke fish is part of the problem. “There’s a lot of things under the numbers which are horrible,” he said, noting New York gets only 7.6 percent of the coastal fluke quota while southern states get more than 20 percent.

Fishermen such as Jacobs, 74, are “in a different season of our lives,” he said, and may not fish as regularly. “Yanking your license … there is something unjust about that.”

Department of Environmental Conservation marine division chief James Gilmore stressed to fishermen that the draft proposal is not finalized, and that fishermen's comments would inform any final recommendations. The comment period to weigh in on the proposal is open until Sept. 30.

State Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach), who attended the meeting and is the Senate's majority chair of the environmental conservation committee, said he and other elected officials will be watching the hearings closely. Fixes icould come through new regulations, he said, “but there’s no doubt legislation will play a role, one way or another” in addressing fishermen’s concerns.