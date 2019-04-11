Nassau County Republicans on Thursday accused local Democratic state Senators of caving in to the interests of New York City by approving a state congestion pricing plan that the GOP said would burden suburban drivers headed to Manhattan.

Since Democrats took control of the state legislature at the start of the year, "there is a tax frenzy going on," Nassau GOP Chairman Joseph Cairo said at a news conference at party headquarters n Westbury. Cairo was flanked by more than 40 Republicans from across Nassau.

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) called congestion pricing, "a direct assault on the suburban voters and the people of Nassau and Suffolk County, particularly Nassau County."

Under the state "Central Business District Tolling" program, electronic toll devices located in Manhattan at 60th Street and below would charge tolls to motorists. A six-member Traffic Mobility Review Board will devise the details of the plan, including fees and potential exemptions. The plan cannot start earlier than Dec. 31, 2020

King said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo "tries to act as if only rich people drive into Manhattan," King said. "I don't know what his world is. But the fact is, if you're a middle income person, you have to drive into the city, whether if you work, whether it's to go to a hospital ... , the fact is this is going to have a direct impact, a really unconscionable impact on the already overburdened taxpayers here in Nassau County."

Cuomo's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Representatives for the Democratic State Senate Caucus also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Cuomo administration said $25 billion is to be raised from congestion pricing, a mansion tax and internet sales taxes. Under the state budget, 10 percent of those revenues would go to the Long Island Rail Road.

Emergency and accessibility vehicles are exempt from the tolls, and residents living within the central business district and making $60,000 or less would get an income tax credit. The West Side Highway and FDR Drive are exempt from the zone.

Last week, Long Island's six Democratic state senators held a news conference to tout their successes in the new budget.

"For eight years, four election cycles, we heard from our friends on the Republican side that there would be calamity and catastrophe if the New York State Senate went to the Democrats in the majority," Nassau and state Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs said during an April 2 event. "All sorts of terrible things would happen, and of course we would be owned lock, stock and barrel by New York City, and so today we come here with less than 100 days from their coming into office, with the results."

But Nassau County Legis. Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park), the presiding officer, called congestion pricing, "a tax on working families who cannot afford it. This is a tax to fund a very expensive progressive agenda. This is only the beginning," Nicolello said.

Assemb. Missy Miller (R-Atlantic Beach), who said she drives her son him to lower Manhattan for medical treatments, asked, "Why should parents and families, people who have sick loved ones and drive into Manhattan for their treatment, have to pay a tax in order to do so?"