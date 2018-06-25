Long Island Democratic voters will go to polls Tuesday in party primaries to elect nominees for the November election in the 1st, 2nd and 5th congressional districts.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the weather expected to be clear.

The most crowded contest is in the 1st District, with five contenders: Former Suffolk Legis. Kate Browning, of Shirley; former Suffolk Legis. Vivian Viloria-Fisher, of Setauket; businessman Perry Gershon, of East Hampton; former Brookhaven National Laboratory scientist Elaine DiMasi, of Ronkonkonkoma; and David Pechefsky, a former government aide and community organizer from Port Jefferson.

The candidates are vying for the right to take on Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) in November.

In the Democratic primary in the 2nd District, Suffolk legislative Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory, of Copiague, faces progressive organizer and consultant Liuba Grechen Shirley, of Amityville. They are battling for the right to challenge Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) Seaford in November.

In the 5th District, veteran Democratic Rep. Gregory Meeks, of St. Albans, Queens, is facing Carl Achille, a New York City police detective and Elmont civic leader, and Mizan Choudhury, of Bellerose, an operations manager for Northwell Health who also is a member of Community Board 13 in Queens.

Voters seeking information on their eligibility to vote and their polling places can call the Suffolk County Board of Elections, at 631-852-4500, the Nassau Board of Elections at 516-571 2411 or the New York City Board of Elections at 718-730-6730.