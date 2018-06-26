Polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday in Democratic primaries in three Long Island congressional districts, including two in which the candidates are vying for the right to try to unseat Republican incumbents.

In the 1st District, five Democrats are competing for the Democratic nomination to face two-term Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) in November.

The election pits veteran former Suffolk County legislators Kate Browning and Vivian Viloria-Fisher against three newcomers to Suffolk politics: businessman Perry Gershon, former Brookhaven National Laboratory scientist Elaine DiMasi and former New York City Council staff member David Pechefsky.

The district covers slivers of Smithtown and Islip, as well as the towns of Brookhaven, Riverhead, Southampton, East Hampton, Southold and Riverhead.

In the 2nd District, two Democrats are vying to face 25-year incumbent Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford).

DuWayne Gregory, of Copiague, presiding officer of the Suffolk County Legislature, faces Liuba Grechen Shirley, of Amityville, a Democratic activist with experience in nonprofits.

The district extends from central and western Nassau County to eastern Suffolk and includes Fire Island’s communities.

Both Zeldin and King easily won re-election in 2016. But Democrats are trying to tap into the energy in their base since Republican President Donald Trump’s election.

One measure of Democratic enthusiasm could be turnout in the 1st District primary this year compared with 2016, when former Southampton Supervisor Anna Throne-Holst faced former Suffolk County Planning Commission Chairman David Calone.

That race drew out 12,581 voters, or 9.26 percent of eligible Democrats, according to the Suffolk Board of Elections. Throne-Holst lost to Zeldin in the general election.

Democratic voter turnout “will be the best indication of passion and intensity about pushing back against the Trump administration and Lee Zeldin’s strong support” of the president, said Calone, who has moderated a number of Democratic candidate forums in the 2018 primary.

Suffolk Board of Elections said it had received 17 percent more absentee ballots as of Friday for the 1st District primary compared with the day before the 2016 primary.

In the 1st District race this year, Gershon has been on television and flooding mailboxes with campaign literature. Gershon, who has raised a total of $2.1 million, has loaned or given his campaign $1.3 million.

Browning has raised nearly $500,000; Viloria-Fisher, $257,000; Pechefsky, $276,000; and DiMasi, $99,000, Federal Election Commission filings show.

In the 2nd District Democratic primary, Grechen Shirley’s campaign has raised $462,128 and has $142,639 in cash on hand. Gregory’s campaign has raised $132,129 and has $12,358 on hand.

Democrats will hold a unity rally on Thursday in Smithtown, near where Zeldin is hosting a campaign kickoff event with former Trump administration officials Sean Spicer and Sebastian Gorka.

In the Democratic primary in the 5th Congressional District, veteran Rep. Gregory Meeks, of St. Albans, Queens, faces NYPD Det. Carl Achille, of Elmont, and Mizan Choudhury, of Bellerose, an operations manager at Northwell Health.

The district is located primarily in southeast Queens, but includes 60,000 voters in Nassau County.