Pete King will guest co-host WABC radio weekday program

Former Rep. Pete King will soon join a new WABC/770 AM radio program dedicated to discussing news and issues in a "common sense" way, officials announced Sunday.

King (R-Seaford), who retired from Congress after 28 years in December, will serve as a guest co-host on the weekday program "WABC Evening News," hosted by John Catsimatidis, the Manhattan billionaire who is chairman and CEO of WABC parent company Red Apple Media, and WABC host and journalist Lidia Curanaj.

Catsimatidis, who splits his time between Manhattan and the Hamptons, said he expects former Gov. David Paterson to also regularly appear on the program.

The program, expected to launch in the next couple weeks, "will be a news hour, not an opinion hour," said Catsimatidis, who also purchased Long Island station WLIR/107.1 FM last year.

Catsimatidis said he picked King because he is "a common sense Republican. Democrats love him, Republicans love him and Independents love him. He just tells the truth, he doesn't harp on politics."

King joked he "has gone over to the dark side by joining the media."

King, who has previously guest-hosted on WABC programs, said he expects to answer callers’ questions and discuss issues ranging from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's policies to COVID-19's effect on New York City’s economy and crime levels, as well as religion, books and sports. He said he plans to bring his institutional knowledge from a four-decade political career to provide context to today's issues.

King said the show won't become a "screaming match" like many other programs and will instead seek to discuss the issues.

"It's something I'm looking forward to. Just tell the callers to go easy on me when they call in," King said.

"WABC Evening News" is expected to launch in the next few weeks, Catsimatidis said. It will run Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., replacing both Curanaj's 4 p.m. show "The Rundown" and Catsmitidis' 5 p.m. show "Cats At Night."