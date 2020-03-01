TODAY'S PAPER
24° Good Morning
SEARCH
24° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics

Suffolk Conservatives to back all Republican candidates

Suffolk Conservative chairman Frank Tinari said the minor

Suffolk Conservative chairman Frank Tinari said the minor party will back all county Republican candidates. Credit: Ed Betz

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Print

The Suffolk County Conservative Party is planning to endorse every Republican candidate for Congress, State Legislature and all other races this year, officials said.

Conservative chairman Frank Tinari said his party will carry petitions for all candidates endorsed by the county GOP because 2020 is a “critical year” for Congress and the State Legislature.

“We’re prepared to take the state Senate back and get as many Assembly seats as we can, and we’ve got to keep Trump with his troops in Congress,” said Tinari, referring to President Donald Trump.

The Conservative and Republican cross-endorsements mean candidates for Suffolk County Court, Family Court and Third District Court will have at least three party lines because county Democrats have endorsed those candidates as well.

Headshot of Newsday employee Rachelle Blidner on June

Rachelle Blidner covers Suffolk County government, politics and breaking news.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Marc Alce, 12, a seventh-grader and math club Middle school competitors come to play — and do math
Stacey Wohl, center, owner of the be(Cause) Lifestyle Store owner helping special needs volunteers develop job skills
Antonio Camacho, 17, of Holtsville, right, and Anderson New York State struggles to raise high school graduation rates
Nassau County executive Laura Curran is moving to Curran moves to hire chief of victims advocate office
Cellphone equipment is mounted on poles across Oyster Judge: Cellphone equipment requires permit in Oyster Bay
Michael Levine, seen in 2017, has been the Old Field mayor to step down after 12 years in office
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search