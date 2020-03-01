The Suffolk County Conservative Party is planning to endorse every Republican candidate for Congress, State Legislature and all other races this year, officials said.

Conservative chairman Frank Tinari said his party will carry petitions for all candidates endorsed by the county GOP because 2020 is a “critical year” for Congress and the State Legislature.

“We’re prepared to take the state Senate back and get as many Assembly seats as we can, and we’ve got to keep Trump with his troops in Congress,” said Tinari, referring to President Donald Trump.

The Conservative and Republican cross-endorsements mean candidates for Suffolk County Court, Family Court and Third District Court will have at least three party lines because county Democrats have endorsed those candidates as well.