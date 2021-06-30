ALBANY — The Assembly committee investigating sexual harassment allegations and other accusations against Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday that it will issue subpoenas in the probe that could lead to impeachment proceedings.

Assembly Judiciary chairman Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove) also said the law firm hired to do the investigation, Davis, Polk of Manhattan, has been given the power of a state commission.

"That allows our independent counsel to take testimony of witnesses under oath," Lavine said after a closed-door executive session of more than an hour.

Lavine wouldn’t comment on who may be subpoenaed or provide other details of the case because he said it could jeopardize the investigation.

Cuomo has denied sexually harassing anyone.

Previously, the law firm directed by the committee has been collecting records including emails, letters, photos, personal records, training material, contracts, transcripts "and other material" and has conducted interviews, but not under oath.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) in March directed the committee to investigate after several women accused Cuomo of sexually harassing them in state government offices and the governor’s mansion.

But the investigation has expanded to include whether Cuomo directed his staff to provide misleading information to the State Legislature when it demanded an accounting of deaths of nursing home residents from COVID-19 and whether the governor withheld information about the safety of the Mario Cuomo Bridge.

Lavine said the law firm and committee have received more than 100,000 pages of documents.

"I am very pleased with the progress of the investigation," Lavine said Wednesday. He has said the probe will take months.

Some Republicans have questioned the pace of the investigation.

Senate Republican leader Robert Ortt of North Tonawanda said subpoenas should have been issued at the start of the investigation, not four months into the probe.

"The Assembly investigation seems to be more focused on buying time for the governor than truly holding him accountable and getting the answers that New Yorkers deserve," Ortt said.

State Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, is also investigating the sexual harassment accusations and whether Cuomo improperly used state staff and resources to edit his memoir released last year about his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the U.S. Justice Department is investigating the administration's delay in releasing data on nursing home deaths during the pandemic.

Cuomo denies he sexually harassed any of the women who have accused him and says his top staffers used their free time to help him write his book. As for the nursing home investigation, Cuomo insists he delayed release of death totals because then-President Donald Trump initiated a politically motivated investigation. Cuomo said he had to be certain of the figures sought by federal investigators and it was difficult to account for the deaths of nursing home residents who died in hospitals.

Cuomo has rejected calls by some Democrats and Republicans to resign over the accusations. Cuomo continues to campaign for reelection in 2022 and Tuesday held a $10,000-a-ticket fundraiser at Rockefeller Center.