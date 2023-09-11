Court: former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo doesn't have to pay back $5.1 million he earned in book deal

A state judge ruled Monday that New York’s ethics agency is unconstitutional and has no power to try to make former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo pay back millions of dollars he earned for writing a book about the pandemic.

The ruling was handed down in state Supreme Court in Albany County, the lowest of New York’s three-tiered court system, meaning it likely will be appealed.

The decision is not only a lucrative win for the ex-governor but also throws New York’s ethics agency in legal limbo — meaning the state has no active ethics agency at all, for the moment.

In a 26-page decision, Justice Thomas Marcelle said the agency, the New York State Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government, is unconstitutional because its structure violates separation of powers guarantees in the state constitution.

At issue was the ethics agency’s attempt to force Cuomo to turn over to the state $5.1 million he received for the book: “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The agency said Cuomo didn’t receive the necessary ethics approval before writing the book and then didn’t abide by requirements that he not use state employees or state resources to help write or edit it.

Cuomo contended he had received approval from the forerunner to the current ethics agency and, further, the agency had no authority to force him to return the money.

Cuomo's spokesman Rich Azzopardi said in a statement the ethics commission's decision "was nothing more than an attack by those who abused their government positions unethically and — as the judge ruled today — unconstitutionally for political purposes."