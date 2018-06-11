Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday morning continued to drum up support for state “red-flag” legislation that would allow educators to get a court order blocking students suspected of being a danger to themselves or others from obtaining guns.

In an event held in front of Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School, Cuomo said the bill would enhance school safety by empowering teachers and school officials who often see warning signs of mental illness in students before a violent episode such as a mass shooting.

“We need this bill passed, it’s common sense. It’s not about politics,” Cuomo said.

The bill is expected to be debated in the state Assembly on Tuesday, said the legislation’s co-sponsor, Assemb. Jo Ann Simon (D-Brooklyn Heights).

“I am expecting it to pass,” said Simon, who noted an earlier version of the bill was widely supported.

Simon said too often family members and teachers “see those warning signs first but are powerless under our current laws.”

School officials currently have no legal standing to petition a judge to remove or secure guns in the home of a student.

Get The 1600 newsletter Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The student’s right to due process would not be violated because he or she would have a mental health evaluation, Cuomo said.

At least six states — Rhode Island, Florida, Vermont, Delaware, Maryland and Vermont — have some form of “red-flag law,” according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, with dozens more states considering similar proposals.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, Town of Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen, Nassau Legis. Arnold Drucker (D-Plainview), as well as school officials, teachers’ union representatives and student activists, joined Cuomo at the event in supporting the bill.