This story was reported by Rachelle Blidner, Jesse Coburn, Scott Eidler, Laura Figueroa Hernandez and Michael Gormley. It was written by Eidler.

A defiant Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday he would not resign as he faced fresh allegations of sexual harassment, with two more women accusing the governor of toxic workplace conduct in published reports over the weekend.

Cuomo, in a conference call with reporters, said there was "no way I resign," saying it was "anti-democratic" to resign based on the insistence of some legislators and critics.

Cuomo called for patience as Attorney General Letitia James conducts a review of the claims.

"I was elected by the people of the state, I wasn’t elected by politicians, I’m not going to resign because of allegations," Cuomo said. "The premise of resigning because of allegations is actually anti-democratic and we’ve always done the exact opposite. The system is based on due process."

On Saturday, a Washington Post article detailed accusations from former aides who said Cuomo fostered a toxic workplace during his time as governor and as secretary for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under former President Bill Clinton.

The Washington Post report, published online Saturday, cited anonymous former aides who said he had berated them and bullied staffers.

Karen Hinton, a former communications adviser to Cuomo when he served in the Cabinet-level position, said she had been invited to his hotel room where he asked questions about her personal life. When she left the room, he held her too long, and Hinton said the embrace was "too long, too tight, too intimate."

Cuomo denied Hinton's account on Sunday, saying "what she said is not true."

Asked about Ana Liss, who told The Wall Street Journal in a story published Saturday that when she worked as a policy aide to the governor between 2013 and 2015, Cuomo called her "sweetheart," kissed her hand and asked personal questions including whether she had a boyfriend.

Cuomo said such talk was "my way of doing friendly banter."

He acknowledged that societal norms have evolved and noted: "I never meant to make anyone feel any uncomfortable."

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Sunday did not answer a question about whether he thinks Cuomo should resign in light of the scandals surrounding the governor.

"The allegations of each of the women has to be taken seriously. They're deeply troubling," Schumer said at a news conference in Manhattan.

Schumer expressed confidence in New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo.

"I believe that she will turn over every stone, and I believe that she will make sure there's no outside interference, political or otherwise," Schumer said of James.

Former adviser Lindsey Boylan, 36, said Cuomo made inappropriate comments on her appearance, once kissed her on the lips at the end of a meeting and suggested a game of strip poker as they sat with other aides on a plane flight.

Another former aide, Charlotte Bennett, 25, said Cuomo asked if she ever had sex with older men and made other comments she interpreted as gauging her interest in an affair.

Another woman, who did not work for the state, described Cuomo putting his hands on her face and asking if he could kiss her after they met at a wedding.

In a news conference last week, Cuomo denied ever touching anyone inappropriately, but apologized for behaving in a way that he now realized had upset people. He said he’d made jokes and asked personal questions in an attempt to be playful and frequently greeted people with hugs and kisses, as his father, Mario Cuomo, had done when he was governor.

Richard Azzopardi, senior adviser to Cuomo, said in a statement earlier Sunday: "Reporters and photographers have covered the governor for 14 years watching him kiss men and women and posing for pictures. At the public open house mansion‎ reception there are hundreds of people and he poses for hundreds of pictures. That's what people in politics do."

Jay Jacobs, state and Nassau County party chairman, declined to comment Sunday.

With the AP