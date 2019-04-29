Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed legislation Monday at Jones Beach banning offshore drilling in New York's waters, a move that supporters believe will thwart the Trump administration's hopes to open the Eastern Seaboard for oil and gas exploration.

Long Island native Billy Joel joined Cuomo at the event at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, along with Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

The bill, approved by the State Legislature in February, would prohibit state agencies from processing applications for pipelines or any other transportation and distribution services needed to facilitate offshore drilling. The Senate passed the bill, 47-10, one day after the Assembly did the same, 121-22.

"Today's bill says no how, no way are you going to drill the coast off Long Island and New York," Cuomo said. "It's not going to happen as long as we are in charge of this state."

The Interior Department announced in January 2018 that it intended to hold 47 lease sales in more than two dozen planning areas, including nine along the Eastern Seaboard, between 2019 and 2024. The bulk of the other tracts are sited in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Alaska and on the West Coast.

But Interior Secretary David Bernhardt told The Wall Street Journal last week that the department was indefinitely suspending its plan to expand offshore drilling in federal waters along the East Coast and in the Arctic. Bernhardt cited a recent federal court ruling upholding a ban on drilling in Alaska and parts of the Atlantic put in place by former President Barack Obama after the Deepwater Horizon rig explosion in the Gulf of Mexico.

There have been no lease sales off the Atlantic Ocean since 1983, according to the department.

The Interior Department did not respond to a request for comment on the New York State bill.

Joel, an Oyster Bay resident and close Cuomo friend who has partnered with the state on Long Island environmental issues, issued a warning directly to the Trump administration.

"I am proud to be here today to tell the people down in Washington that if they do anything to poison these waters or damage these shores, they have another thing coming," the Piano Man said.

While the New York legislation applies to state waters, which generally halt three miles offshore, and not to federal waters, backers contend the measure will provide the state a way to slow — if not effectively block — any requests to drill in the Atlantic Ocean near New York waters. Supporters argue the move will make it difficult for energy companies to obtain permits for transmission and other operations while at the same time protecting the environment and the state's coastline.

The bill, sponsored by State Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) and Assemb. Steven Englebright (D-Setauket), was supported by every member of Long Island's Assembly and Senate delegation with the exception of Sen. Minority Leader John Flanagan (R-East Northport).

Cuomo was also on Long Island last week for Earth Day to ceremonially sign a bill to ban plastic bags statewide beginning March 1.