National Grid faces millions of dollars in fines and must immediately provide natural gas service to more than 1,100 customers who were denied it as part of a moratorium declared by the company as it seeks state approval for a contested new gas pipeline.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the measures as part of a preliminary finding by the state Public Service Commission, which is investigating the veracity of an impending gas shortage declared by the company and complaints by thousands of customers awaiting gas service. Of the 1,157 whose service was ordered restored, 171 live on Long Island, the PSC said.

“National Grid has acted in bad faith throughout this process,” Cuomo declared Friday afternoon in ordering the company to restore or provide service to those deemed eligible under state Public Service Law.

A National Grid spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cuomo also ordered the PSC to expand its ongoing investigation to examine whether the company properly planned for reliably meeting the needs of its customers given that the utility "faces supply constraints this winter.”

His statement noted that even if granted approvals by the state, the $1 billion Williams pipeline won’t be in service until December, 2020.

Cuomo said the probe would examine charges of “potential negligence” for National Grid’s potential failure in “not preparing for the months ahead.”

Said Cuomo: “Make no mistake, New York will hold National Grid accountable.”

In addition to ordering National Grid to immediately connect the 1,157 residential and small commercial customers,” a PSC order to show cause also requires National Grid to “implement an alternative supply and demand reduction plan to ensure the safety and reliability of the gas system.” The order also starts a procedure for levying potentially millions of dollars in fines against the company.