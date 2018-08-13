Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Democratic challenger Cynthia Nixon appear headed for a debate at Hofstra University on Aug. 29, just two weeks ahead of their Sept. 13 primary clash.

Cuomo, who had rebuffed previous invitations, has agreed to participate in debate hosted by CBS, according to a statement issued Monday by Byron Brown, the Buffalo mayor and the chairman of the state Democratic Committee.

It would be held at Hofstra University before a live audience, a source said.

“CBS has offered to host a gubernatorial debate on August 29th, an invitation which Governor Cuomo has accepted,” Brown said in a statement.

Hofstra also confirmed Cuomo's acceptance in a statement: "With the New York State Democratic Primary drawing near, CBS2 and Hofstra University have invited both Democratic candidates for Governor to participate in an hourlong, commercial-free debate on August 29 at Hofstra University. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has accepted, and we hope that Cynthia Nixon will as well. We look forward to providing New Yorkers with the opportunity to hear both candidates explain their positions on the important issues facing our state."

Nixon had been chiding the incumbent for months for not agreeing to debate and had accepted previous similar offers from WABC-TV and NY-1. Her campaign didn’t immediately comment Monday.

If Nixon accepts, this would be the first one-on-one debate Cuomo has had in 12 years. He didn’t debate Zephyr Teachout, his challenger in a Democratic primary in 2014.

In the general election campaigns of 2014 and 2010, he wouldn’t debate the Republican nominees head-on, but agreed to participate in forums that included several minor-party candidates.