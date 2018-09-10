ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has a 41-point lead over challenger Cynthia Nixon just days before their Democratic gubernatorial primary, according to a poll released Monday.

According to the Siena College poll, Cuomo is favored by 63 percent of likely Democratic voters in Thursday’s primary, compared to 22 percent for Nixon. The incumbent’s 41-point advantage reflects a 10-point increase over last month’s Siena poll.

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney has a one-point lead in the four-way Democratic primary for attorney general, a race considered to be a toss-up.

Also, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, Cuomo’s running mate, leads challenger Jumaane Williams, Nixon’s running mate, 43-21.

Cuomo, running for a third term, has spent $16 million on the campaign since July, including a whopping $8.5 million over the last three weeks — or about $400,000 per day. Nixon spent a total of $450,000 over the same 21-day period.

That time span roughly aligns with what Siena says is a growth in Cuomo’s lead.

In the race for attorney general, Maloney (D-Phillipstown) was favored by 25 percent of those surveyed, according to Siena. He was followed by New York City Public Advocate Tish James (24 percent), Fordham University professor and 2014 gubernatorial candidate Zephyr Teachout (18 percent) and former Cuomo aide Leecia Eve (3 percent).

James has the official endorsement of the Democratic Party as well as Cuomo. Her opponents have used that against her, saying they would be more independent.