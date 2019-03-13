TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
43° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo won't sign budget without permanent property tax cap

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, at the Hicksville Community Center on Wednesday with Suffolk and Nassau officials, reinstated his call to make the 2 percent cap on local property taxes permanent in this year's state budget. (Credit: New York State)

By Candice Ferrette candice.ferrette@newsday.com @candiceferrette
Print

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday he will not sign a state budget without a permanent 2 percent property tax cap.

“I will tell you this as sure as I am before you today, if we do not have a permanent tax cap in that state budget, this hand will never sign that state budget,” Cuomo said at a morning appearance at the Hicksville Community Center.

He also vowed to cut state income tax and fight the federal SALT tax “to the death.”

Headshot

Candice Ferrette covers Nassau County government and politics on Long Island. She has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Valley Stream Village Hall on Feb. 15, 2017. Mayor, trustees in contested village election
Donald Trump referred to New York Attorney General Trump targets NY, investigations in tweets
Lori Loughlin attends the 2018 Hallmark Channel Summer FBI: LI's Loughlin surrenders in college bribery scheme
This surveillance image released in June shows suspects Officials: LIer sentenced in food assistance scam
The state Department of Motor Vehicles office in Officials: DMV worker groped, stole from drivers
Anthony Chiantella, of Bayville, was charged with multiple DA: Driver indicted crash that paralyzed man