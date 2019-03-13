Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo won't sign budget without permanent property tax cap
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday he will not sign a state budget without a permanent 2 percent property tax cap.
“I will tell you this as sure as I am before you today, if we do not have a permanent tax cap in that state budget, this hand will never sign that state budget,” Cuomo said at a morning appearance at the Hicksville Community Center.
He also vowed to cut state income tax and fight the federal SALT tax “to the death.”
