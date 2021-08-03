State Attorney General Letitia James released a report Tuesday saying Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo violated state and federal laws by sexually harassing multiple women, including current and former staffers, and fostered a toxic and hostile work environment. The report will have broad implications not only about the governor’s future but also for the New York political world.

See the reactions from state and local politicans and others:

My statement on the independent investigation into the alleged sexual harassment claims against Governor Cuomo: pic.twitter.com/DfBC0xaI37 — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) Aug 215, 2021

I call on the Governor to step down immediately. pic.twitter.com/BU99JDbGN8 — Office of Senator Kevin Thomas (@SenKevinThomas) Aug 215, 2021

The Attorney General’s findings are clear. The Governor must resign immediately. pic.twitter.com/v84CNRfX6m — Laura Curran (@NassauExecutive) Aug 215, 2021

The New York State Legislature must impeach immediately.



Anything less means they are absolutely 💯 % complicit.



This criminal Governor is going to do anything he can to desperately cling to power. He must be removed. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) Aug 215, 2021

Assemblymember @EdwardRa19 weighs in on AG's report on AG James report pic.twitter.com/K6wCmbQijb — Tim Williams (@TimW518) Aug 215, 2021