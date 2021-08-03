Cuomo report: See reactions from politicians and others
State Attorney General Letitia James released a report Tuesday saying Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo violated state and federal laws by sexually harassing multiple women, including current and former staffers, and fostered a toxic and hostile work environment. The report will have broad implications not only about the governor’s future but also for the New York political world.
See the reactions from state and local politicans and others:
The New York State legislature must impeach the Governor. We must.— Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) August 3, 2021
NEW: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York says she’s still reading the NY AG’s report on Cuomo but calls it “deeply, deeply disturbing.”— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) August 3, 2021
“I do believe he should resign.” pic.twitter.com/OcTJvXweI4
The findings of the attorney general confirm what so many of us already knew- this governor isn’t fit to lead. Democrats and Republicans must to come together and take a definitive, bipartisan stand against sexual harassment and toxic abuse in the workplace. https://t.co/htYHgfng6u— Assemblyman Ed Ra (@EdwardRa19) August 3, 2021
I’m urging my colleagues to hold the governor accountable and remove him immediately. We as New Yorkers need to send a clear message: the sexual harassment and abuse of employees by those in power, and the willful breach of state and federal law, cannot and must not be tolerated.— Assemblyman Doug Smith (@DougSmithNY) August 3, 2021
🚨Andrew Cuomo must RESIGN or BE IMPEACHED! pic.twitter.com/7UNfMbYmxm— Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) August 3, 2021