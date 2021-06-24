Nassau County Executive Laura Curran has signed an executive order recognizing an international definition of anti-Semitism in order to bolster the county's workplace policies prohibiting discrimination and harassment.

Curran's order directs all county departments to follow the definition, set in 2016 by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance in Bucharest, when enforcing or complying with codes barring anti-Semitic discrimination and harassment.

The IHRA definition states: "Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities."

Curran said in a statement: "In order to combat antisemitism effectively, it is important to be clear about what it is and how it may manifest itself. With Anti-Semitism on the rise, Nassau County stands with our Jewish brothers and sisters and will continue fighting to ensure hatred never finds a home in our communities."

In 2019, then-President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order adopting the definition.

In May, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone introduced legilsation to adopt the international definition.

According to the U.S. State Department's website, examples of anti-Semitism under the international definition include "targeting of the state of Israel."

However, the State Department notes that criticism of Israel, "similar to that leveled against any other country," is not anti-Semitic.

The State Department says anti-Semitism, "frequently charges Jews with conspiring to harm humanity, and it is often used to blame Jews for 'why things go wrong.'"

Anti-Semitism "is expressed in speech, writing, visual forms and action, and employs sinister stereotypes and negative character traits," according to the department.

Examples of anti-Semitic behavior, according to the State Department's summary of the international definition, include: