Long Island Politics

Laura Curran recognizes international definition of antisemitism

By Scott Eidler
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran has signed an executive order recognizing an international definition of antisemitism in order to bolster the county's workplace policies prohibiting discrimination and harassment.

Curran's order directs all county departments to follow the definition, set in 2016 by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance in Bucharest, when enforcing or complying with codes barring antisemitic discrimination and harassment.

The IHRA definition states: "Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities."

Curran said in a statement: "In order to combat antisemitism effectively, it is important to be clear about what it is and how it may manifest itself. With Anti-Semitism on the rise, Nassau County stands with our Jewish brothers and sisters and will continue fighting to ensure hatred never finds a home in our communities."

In 2019, then-President Donald Trump signed an executive order adopting the international definition.

In May, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced legislation to adopt the definition.

According to the U.S. State Department's website, examples of antisemitism under the international definition include "targeting of the state of Israel."

However, the State Department notes that criticism of Israel, "similar to that leveled against any other country," is not antisemitic.

The State Department says antisemitism "frequently charges Jews with conspiring to harm humanity, and it is often used to blame Jews for 'why things go wrong.' "

Antisemitism "is expressed in speech, writing, visual forms and action, and employs sinister stereotypes and negative character traits," according to the department.

Examples of antisemitic behavior, according to the State Department's summary of the international definition, include:

  • Comparing the Israeli government's policies to those employed by Nazis.
  • Denying the Holocaust happened, or other atrocities committed by the Nazis prior to or during World War II.
  • Accusing Jews of exaggerating the events of the Holocaust.
  • Blaming Jewish people for the actions of the Israeli government.
  • Spreading harmful and false stereotypes about Jews, including the myth that they control the media, economy or other pillars of society.
Headshot of Newsday employee Scott Eidler on June

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

