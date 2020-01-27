Reassessment phase-in to get hearing in Nassau 

Nassau Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park) has scheduled a hearing March 4 on County Executive Laura Curran's bill to phase-in reassessment over a five-year period, after declining for nearly a year to hold hearings on the measure.

Nicolello's announcement Monday appeared to end a standoff between legislative Republicans and Democrats.

The phase-in, authorized by the state Legislature in March 2019, is designed to delay potential spikes in tax bills. Changes in the tax burden due to property reassessment — both increases and decreases — effectively would be phased-in over five years.

The county Legislature must approve a separate local law for the phase-in to take effect. Curran, a Democrat, filed the legislation last April 30. But majority Republicans had refused to call the measure for a hearing, citing a need to review the reassessment more thoroughly.

Curran administration officials did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

County officials say the phase-in must be passed by July to take effect before the first tax bills are mailed in October. But Democrats said property owners and prospective homebuyers should not have to wait so long to know whether the phase-in would be implemented.

The phase-in hearing is scheduled for March 4 at 7 p.m. in the legislative chambers in Mineola. The hearing also will examine "anomalies" in valuations of high-end properties, Nicolello said in a news conference Monday.

"We want people to understand how the phase-in is going to affect them," he said.

Nicolello said depending on how the hearing goes, Republicans could schedule a vote on the phase-in by "early spring."

"If we feel that this hearing has given us the information we need, we might do it in March, but we're looking at perhaps April," Nicolello said of a vote. "It gives the county plenty of time to get their tax bills all straightened out" for the release of October school tax bills.

Asked why Republicans had waited so long to schedule the legislation, Nicolello said: "We have been gathering information all along. The hallmark of this reassessment process from the part of the administration is a rushed process. The homeowners in the county lost faith in the system, so the importance is to do this correctly, to have our due diligence."

Democrats, administration officials and industry experts have praised the reassessment for the 2020-21 tax year, describing it as accurate. School tax bills are scheduled to be mailed in October, while general tax bills will go out next January.

Legis. Laura Schaefer (R-Westbury) predicted homeowners who have been overassessed for years will take issue with the phase-in.

She said it "really only gives relief to half of the residents, and I don't think we'd be doing our job if we didn't at least turn over all stones and try and make sure there's a way that we can give relief to the people who are going to be overpaying for whatever phase-in is passed."

Also Monday, legislative Republicans called on Curran to agree to a one-month extension of the deadline for homeowners to challenge their assessments.

Homeowners have from Jan. 2 to March 2 to challenge their assessments for the 2021-2022 tax year. On Monday, Nassau Republicans filed a bill to extend the deadline to April 2. Last year, the deadline was extended to April 30.

Nicolello said homeowners need more time to review tax notices

William Biamonte, chief of staff for legislative Democrats, said: “While we believe that taxpayers deserve every consideration when pursuing the grievance process, the Minority Caucus will review the legislation in conjunction with further outreach to the administration — with the understanding that the state has the ultimate authority to extend the grievance grace period.”