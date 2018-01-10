Nassau County Executive Laura Curran has appointed seven new leaders for county agencies, including the departments of parks, public works and consumer affairs.

The appointments include four holdovers from the administration of former County Executive Edward Mangano, a Republican who did not seek a third term as he fights federal corruption charges.

“We are putting together an incredible team, one with more than enough experience and enthusiasm to deliver the county’s critical services,” Curran said.

The hires include three deputies who will be promoted to lead their departments.

Ken Arnold of Baldwin, an assistant public works commissioner who has worked for the county since 1986, will become the department’s $155,000 acting commissioner.

Eileen Krieb, a former Sea Cliff mayor and deputy parks commissioner, will take over as that department’s $145,000 commissioner.

Nancy Stanton of Merrick, a chief deputy commissioner in the Office of Information Technology, will be appointed as the $120,000 IT commissioner.

Gregory May of Plainview, who served as Nassau’s first Taxi & Limousine commissioner, will move over to become the $115,000 consumer affairs commissioner.

Michael Santeramo, a deputy commissioner for Democrats on the county board of elections, will be Curran’s $158,000 director of government affairs. Santeramo, of Stony Brook, stepped down from his position as executive director of the county’s Democratic Committee.

Farrah Mozawalla of Valley Stream, a confidential assistant to former Hempstead Town Clerk Nasrin Ahmad, a Republican who lost a re-election in November, will make $106,000 as executive director of the Office of Minority Affairs.

Gabriela Castillo, coordinator of the Long Island Civic Engagement Table, which promotes civic participation among communities of color, will be the $106,000 executive director of Nassau’s Coordinated Agency for Spanish Americans, or CASA.

“The [GOP] legislative majority and central staff met today with County Executive Laura Curran and her central staff and we look forward to working together on the issues facing Nassau County,” said Presiding Officer Rich Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park).

Democratic Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams (D-Freeport) called the picks “solid leaders with decades of experience.”

Newsday reported this week that North Hempstead senior policy adviser Robert Troiano would become the $155,000 commissioner of the Traffic and Parking Violations Agency.