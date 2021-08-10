Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Tuesday vetoed a bill to give police and other first responders the right to sue under the county Human Rights Law when they face "discrimination" from protesters or others.

Curran cited a new opinion by the office of State Attorney General Letitia James questioning the constitutionality of the bill, which caused a political firestorm in Nassau County last week.

On Aug. 2, members of the Nassau County Legislature approved the proposal in a 12-6 vote after a lengthy and divisive public hearing. The bill is not likely to survive, as a supermajority of 13 votes are needed to override a County Executive's veto.

The legislation would allow the county attorney to sue for damages of up to $50,000 on behalf of police officers and first responders when they are harassed, menaced or injured due to their status as a "first responder."

Opponents said the proposed law could intimidate people seeking to protest peacefully.

Supporters of the bill, including police union officials, cited what they characterized as trends toward harassment of police officers.

Curran last week requested a legal opinion from James’ Office.

Legis. Joshua A. Lafazan, a Woodbury independent who caucuses with Democrats, introduced the bill. Two of his Democratic co-sponsors, Ellen Birnbaum of Great Neck, and Arnold Drucker of Plainview, later opposed the measure. Lafazan and Legis. Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D-Glen Cove) were the only Democratic caucus members to support the bill.

Curran and all Nassau County Legislators are up for re-election in the fall.

The opinion from James’ office came down on Tuesday.

Rick Sawyer, James’ special counsel for Hate Crimes, told Curran in the letter that the bill "presents constitutional questions serious enough to guarantee multiple court challenges to its validity."

Sawyer continued, "Whether the law would survive such challenges is by no means clear, but the County would bear the full brunt of the cost of defending the law. Those costs, and this law, are unnecessary because the Penal Law and Nassau Administrative Code already provide an array of enhanced protections for first responders."

In Curran's veto letter to legislators, she acknowledged community members' "genuine concern that the law would would intimidate free citizens from engaging in peaceful demonstrations without fear of retaliation. There is no consensus among elected officials and the public that this current legislation is necessary, carefully crafted and without negative consequences."

Curran also said the "sobering advice" from James' office shows the law, "although well-intentioned, leaves open the possibility that it would chill the rights of citizens to peaceably assemble and freely express their views."

She also wrote that empowering the County Attorney to represent non-county employees and former county employees in a private lawsuit "may violate the State Constitution's ban on gifts to individuals."

Chris Boyle, a spokesman for majority Republicans, said in a statement, "The Legislative Majority stands firmly behind Law enforcement, and will continue to do everything they can to deter violence against them. It's unfortunate that the County Executive has vetoed this bill that would help to deter the assault, menacing and harassment of police officers and other first responders. Majority legislators are currently discussing next steps."

In his letter, Sawyer also wrote the law could be challenged "on the basis that it exceeds the constitutional limits on Nassau County’s legislative authority."

He also wrote, "New York law protects our first responders with some of the harshest criminal penalties available. The local law adds little to that arsenal and will come at great cost to Nassau County’s budget and the First Amendment rights of its residents."