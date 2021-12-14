Outgoing Nassau County Executive Laura Curran says she would have won reelection if it were not for the selection of State Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) as the Nassau district attorney candidate on the Democratic ticket.

Throughout the district attorney campaign, Republicans attacked Kaminsky as the "author" of new state bail reform laws that eliminated cash bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent crimes.

Asked about Kaminsky recently on WABC's radio talk show "Bernie & Sid in the Morning," Curran said, "There’s no doubt in my mind that I would have won if he were not on the ticket. I lost by about 2,100 votes."

She continued, "As I was out and about, knocking on doors, talking to people, people would be like, 'I really like you, I’m a Republican. I’m thinking of voting for you. But if this Todd Kaminsky guy, I don't know, I don’t like it.'"

Kaminsky did not respond immediately to a request for comment about Curran's remarks.

During the campaign, Kaminsky denied that he wrote the bail reform bill, and said he fought to revise the plan to give judges more discretion in deciding whether to release defendants.

Along with many other Democrats in the state Legislature, Kaminsky voted for bail reform laws that took effect in 2020 as part of the annual budget deal.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Kaminsky lost his race to prosecutor Anne Donnelly by 46,940 votes, according to the Nassau County Board of Elections.

Curran lost to Republican Bruce Blakeman by a total of 2,146 votes.